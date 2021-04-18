Third presidential finalist is visiting the University of Iowa

IOWA CITY — The third finalist for president of the University of Iowa is visiting the campus through Tuesday.

Wendy Hensel, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Georgia State University, is meeting with faculty, staff, students, and other members of the campus community. She participated in a public forum Monday that was livestreamed.

Hensel’s curriculum vitae, full interview schedule and other details can be found online at presidentialsearch.uiowa.edu or iowaregents.edu.

She is one of four finalists invited to participate in on-campus interviews. The name of each candidate is being announced by the Iowa Board of Regents the day prior to their visit. Each of their curriculum vitae will also be available online at that time.

Other finalists so far have been Hari Osofsky, dean of Penn State Law and the Penn State School of International Affairs, and Barbara Wilson, executive vice president for the University of Illinois System and vice president for academic affairs. The final candidate will visit Thursday and Friday.