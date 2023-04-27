WATERLOO – The Theory of Knowledge Exhibition for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at Waterloo Schools is from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 1 in the East High School Commons.

International Baccalaureate students taking the course are required to complete this assessment in the first year.

This exhibition is intended to be an interactive experience. The students have chosen a question to answer and three objects that address that question. It is up to the visitor to engage them in conversation about their thinking. Questions should be conversation starters.

The event is free and open to the public.

