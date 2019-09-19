CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Theatre UNI has announced its new season of productions.
Theming the season as “Finding the Light,” the four productions seek to shine light on the human condition and ask questions about timeless themes and their relevance in today’s world.
“We chose four shows that could encourage dialogue about difficult issues while also celebrating powerful language and its ability to move us,” said Eric Lange, artistic director and department head. “One show has a talk back after a performance, and another has a lecture before the show one night. Our ‘Romeo and Juliet’ will be seen by close to 750 high school students. Our students are incredibly creative, and I’m sure they will help create a magical season.”
Further show details are available at www.theatre.uni.edu. Tickets can be purchased at UNITix Box Offices or online at unitix.uni.edu. Ticket prices range from $18 to $28.
Productions are:
- “One in the Chamber,” by Marja-Lewis Ryan showing, Oct. 24-26, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, 2 p.m.; Oct. 31-Nov. 2 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, 2 p.m.
- “Cabaret,” music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff, showing Nov. 20-22, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4-7, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 8, 2 p.m.
- “You Can’t Take It With You,” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, showing March 11-13, 7:30 p.m.; March 25-28, 7:30 p.m.; March 29, 2:30 p.m.
- “Romeo and Juliet,” by William Shakespeare, showing April 15-17, 7:30 p.m.; April 18, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; April 19, 2 p.m.
In addition to the performances, Theatre UNI hosts many opportunities to be engaged in talk backs and peek into the production process. Each show hosts special opportunities for public involvement. Visit theatre.uni.edu to learn more.
“Whenever possible we try to provide audiences a chance to get to learn how we approach our productions by sharing information about the show designs and creating opportunities for our patrons to meet the students and staff in the department,” Lange said.
