Test scores bouncing back for Waterloo Schools' students

WATERLOO — Proficiency rates are rebounding at Waterloo Community Schools, officials say, after scores from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress were released earlier this month.

The ISASP tests third through 11th graders on English language arts and math. Fifth, eighth and 10th graders are also tested in science.

This year, Waterloo schools are seeing most proficiency rates in the low 50s to mid 60s. Last year, those ranged from the mid 40s to low 60s.

“When I look at scores, I look at other urban districts and how they rebound from COVID,” Superintendent Jared Smith said. “My initial reaction … I was impressed with how well we rebounded. Not only did we catch up to pre-COVID, we exceeded pre-COVID numbers in some areas.”

In English, percentages of students proficient ranged from 52.7% in third grade to 67.8% in 10th grade. For math, the range was from 39.7% in ninth grade to 62.9% in third grade. Science scores were 49% in fifth grade, 51.6% in eighth grade and 54.1% in 10th grade.

Stephanie Mohorne, the associate superintendent for educational services, said the district saw its largest increases at the elementary level.

This comes after the recent adoption of a new literacy curriculum, Fountas and Pinnell Classroom. Mohorne said she was delighted that, even though the program is new, scores did not dip due to implementation.

The lowest grade level proficency rate in any subject – ninth grade math at 39.7% – will also be addressed. Mohorne said the district is introducing a new secondary math curriculum. She said it will be “focused on students” and will allow teachers to re-teach ideas students don’t understand through assessment of data.

Smith and Mohorne said in comparison to other urban districts, Waterloo is “on the right track.”

Between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, Waterloo Schools’ proficiency rates increased in all grades except sixth- and seventh-grade English and eighth- and ninth-grade math.

Cedar Rapids Community Schools, another urban district with similar scores, had seven areas where scores declined from last year, for example.

Cedar Falls Community Schools, Waterloo Schools’ next-door neighbor, saw higher percentages of students proficienct, mostly in the 70s and 80s.

Mohorne noted the ISASP isn’t the only testing the school district uses. The Formative Assessment System for Teachers, or FAST, is administered to students three times per year. She also said that teachers have at least one professional development training a month.

“Scores are important, but there’s more than just assessment scores,” Smith said. “It’s a piece of the student success puzzle.”