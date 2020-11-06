Test Iowa site opening at UNI amidst rapid growth in campus COVID-19 cases

CEDAR FALLS — A state COVID-19 testing site will open at the University of Northern Iowa as officials strive to enhance existing on-campus capabilities amidst rapid growth in positive cases.
The Test Iowa site will be established within UNI's student health center during the next week. The center currently provides testing services for students and employees who have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus.
"UNI is partnering with Test Iowa in our continued efforts to enhance the Student Health Clinic's testing program," Steve Schmadeke, UNI’s public relations manager, said in a written response to questions.
"Since July, UNI has offered COVID-19 testing to our students, faculty, and staff. In October the university introduced a new rapid testing program and November's rollout with Test Iowa is a natural progression in our efforts to expand testing on our campus."
The health center has reported growing percentages of positive COVID-19 cases among the tests it has given during recent weeks. The positivity rate hit 38.42% over a four-day period ending Thursday.
Center personnel administered 203 tests between Monday and Thursday. That compares to less than 140 – and often far fewer – usually given in a week. Seventy-eight of the tests were positive.
UNI updates its weekly COVID-19 numbers through an online dashboard every Thursday and Monday.
The total was more than double the recent high point of 32 positive cases during the week ending Nov. 1, which translated to a positivity rate of 26.02%. It also exceeded the previous high in the number of cases and the positivity rate during the week ending Aug. 30. There were 54 new cases that week with a positivity rate of 32.14%.
Along with the positive cases, UNI's department of residence reported Friday that 26 students were in quarantine and fewer than six were in isolation on campus.
With 2-1/2 weeks left in a compressed fall semester, Provost Jim Wohlpart reflected anxiety about the growth of coronavirus cases in a Friday email to faculty intended to encourage them to "finish strong" before an extended break. The email, obtained by The Courier, said "we are in the beginning of the dark night right now" as COVID-19 cases increase.
"We are watching the numbers go up around the country, the state, and in our county," Wohlpart wrote. "And the numbers are going up on our campus because we all go out in public at some point. Our positivity rate is going to increase, partly because we have more positive cases, and partly because our testing ability is limited."
He noted some hope for a "reprieve" from those limits with the Test Iowa site opening on campus.
Schmadeke said that, despite such comments, there is not a problem with capacity for testing on campus.
"Students who qualify for testing with the (Iowa Department of Public Health) criteria have been tested," he said. "We have not turned anyone away as we have an ample supply of tests available."
College students who have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing and don't have an alternative diagnosis meet the criteria. Others with those symptoms who meet the criteria include college students living in dormitories and college staff without another diagnosis. People with or without symptoms who have spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of someone with a positive case also meet the criteria.
For UNI students or staff who don't meet those criteria, Schmadeke said, "we suggest that they go through the Test Iowa website to see if they qualify for a test with them.
"Students who are tested off campus have their information shared with the Black Hawk County Health Department and they provide this information to the Student Health Clinic so the campus contact tracers can work these cases," he explained. "We do not track this information but it is documented in the individual student's medical record."
Along with the health center numbers, UNI reported Friday that there were 37 new self-reported COVID-19 cases between Monday and Thursday. That included 26 students and 11 employees. Some of them may duplicate the health center numbers.
Becky Hawbaker, president of the United Faculty bargaining group and a member of UNI's COVID-19 response team, agrees that there is no shortage of tests on campus. She suggested some may be misreading Wohlpart's intent in the email, noting it affirms faculty members' right to do what they see as necessary to keep safe while finishing the semester.
"His message is what United Faculty has said all along," she commented. Hawbaker pointed to a paragraph where Wohlpart encourages faculty "to do something different" if needed – like move a class online – after talking to their department head.
"For me as a union leader, the priority is: 'Do the faculty feel safe and are they empowered to take steps to protect themselves?'" she said.
As COVID-19 infections have risen at UNI, Hawbaker said she is reassured about classroom safety because "none of those cases can be traced to on-campus community spread." Largely, they relate to off-campus activities, according to the data she's seen.
