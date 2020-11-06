Test Iowa site opening at UNI amidst rapid growth in campus COVID-19 cases

The total was more than double the recent high point of 32 positive cases during the week ending Nov. 1, which translated to a positivity rate of 26.02%. It also exceeded the previous high in the number of cases and the positivity rate during the week ending Aug. 30. There were 54 new cases that week with a positivity rate of 32.14%.

Along with the positive cases, UNI's department of residence reported Friday that 26 students were in quarantine and fewer than six were in isolation on campus.

With 2-1/2 weeks left in a compressed fall semester, Provost Jim Wohlpart reflected anxiety about the growth of coronavirus cases in a Friday email to faculty intended to encourage them to "finish strong" before an extended break. The email, obtained by The Courier, said "we are in the beginning of the dark night right now" as COVID-19 cases increase.

"We are watching the numbers go up around the country, the state, and in our county," Wohlpart wrote. "And the numbers are going up on our campus because we all go out in public at some point. Our positivity rate is going to increase, partly because we have more positive cases, and partly because our testing ability is limited."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He noted some hope for a "reprieve" from those limits with the Test Iowa site opening on campus.