WATERLOO — Ten Black Hawk County teachers have been named 2023 Gold Star Award winners.

The Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching is co-sponsored by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL television. The McElroy Trust received 1,095 nominations for 449 teachers in Black Hawk County. This is the 35th year of the event.

Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.

The 10 award winners represent the hundreds of teachers who rise above everyday standards to help students achieve their fullest potential. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, the McElroy Trust will also award each of the Gold Star teacher $1,000 to improve their classrooms.

The winners are:

Adam Bolts, English, Dunkerton High School.

Meghan Bruns, second grade, Cedar Heights Elementary.

Christina Cortez, Spanish, Hudson High School.

Ra’Shuna Greer, kindergarten, Orange Elementary.

Brenna Griffin, English, Cedar Falls High School.

Shantel Kahrs, seventh grade social studies, Peet Junior High.

Dale Orthmann, math, Columbus High School.

JoEllen Pruis, seventh grade math, Hoover Middle School.

Kendell Rochford, sixth grade math, Central Middle School.

Anne Schreck, literacy strategist, Irving Elementary.

The program honoring this year's Gold Star teachers will be at 7 p.m. May 10 in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls. This event is free and open to the public.

Photos: UNI softball vs. Southern Illinois, April 14 SBall UNI vs. SIU 1 SBall UNI vs. SIU 2 SBall UNI vs. SIU 3 SBall UNI vs. SIU 4 SBall UNI vs. SIU 5 SBall UNI vs. SIU 6 SBall UNI vs. SIU 7 SBall UNI vs. SIU 8 SBall UNI vs. SIU 9 SBall UNI vs. SIU 10 SBall UNI vs. SIU 11