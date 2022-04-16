Ten teachers named 2022 Gold Star Award winners

WATERLOO — Ten Black Hawk County teachers have been named 2022 Gold Star Award winners.
The Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching is co-sponsored by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL television. The McElroy Trust received 1,050 nominations for 449 teachers in the county this year.
Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.
The 10 award winners represent the hundreds of teachers who rise above everyday standards to help students achieve their fullest potential. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, the McElroy Trust will award each of the Gold Star teachers $1,000 to improve their classrooms.
The winners are:
Dawn Boone, third grade, Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo.
Jane Castings, media specialist, Orange Elementary.
The program honoring this year's Gold Star Teachers will be at 7 p.m. May 24 in the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. This event is free and open to the public. This is the 34th year of the event.
