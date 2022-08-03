 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Telephone company donation used to upgrade Wapsie Valley security

Wapsie Valley donation

Pictured, from left, are Wapsie Valley Superintendent Chris Hoover, Oran Mutual Telephone board members Rick Trotter, Barb Gruetzmacher, Donna Sadler, Dan Lundt, John Reith, Mike Tagtow, Jere Kerns, and Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School Principal T.J. Murphy.

 COURTESY PHOTO

FAIRBANK — Oran Mutual Telephone Company donated $50,000 to Wapsie Valley Community Schools to improve the security on each campus.

At all buildings, the donation covered upgrades to the video surveillance storage systems and the duress alarm system as well as installation of additional exterior and interior high definition cameras.

Along with those ijmprovements, the Junior/Senior High School will have the door access controls installed on the building’s remaining eight exterior doors.

The improvements will be in place for the 2022-23 school year.

