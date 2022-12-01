Teen Trust Program's grant application deadline approaching

CEDAR FALLS – The deadline to submit grant applications to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Teen Trust for its 2023 grant cycle is 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Details about funding priorities including grant request limits, as well as a link to the online grant application may be found on CFNEIA’s website at cfneia.org/teentrustgrants.

Eligible grant applicants must be classified as a 501©(3) organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County. Organizations that are applying for the first time, or the first time in several years, should contact Sloan Alberhasky at salberhasky@cfneia.org or (319) 243-1356 prior to submitting an application.

Grant recipients will be announced in April.

Teen Trust is a youth philanthropy program of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. The program gives students the opportunity to serve as trustees and young philanthropists within their community. The group of 23 area high school students use a grant application system, site visits, interviews and community need assessments to work as a team to decide which Black Hawk County nonprofits to assist through financial aid and volunteerism.

Since 1994, Teen Trust has granted over $260,000 to these eligible nonprofit and government agencies and roughly 600 youth have been engaged in student philanthropy through the program.

The group of teens is led by a student director, a local college student who organizes and guides the students’ activities. Caitlin Thilges, a graduate student at the University of Northern Iowa, will serve as the student director for the second season.

The 2022-23 trustees listed by high school are Mary Flikkema, Sydney Grant, Keiana James, Harrison Kirschenmann, Gena Koinzan, Pranav Kota, Lejla Mehmedovic, Param Sampat, Sophia Showalter, Molly Susong and Sophia Woods from Cedar Falls High School; Mariah Thurmond and Jacqueline Urbano from Columbus High School; Kaylee Kerr, Emily Naughton and Katey Schmit from Don Bosco High School; Sofia Brown and Jasmine Oleson from Hudson High School; and Madeline Bickley, Sasha Hyacinth, Taylor Lusson, Sierra Meeks and Bri Williams from Waterloo West High School.