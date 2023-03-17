WATERLOO — Team 5837 is putting the finishing touches on its last project for the FIRST Robotics Competition at the University of Northern Iowa.

According to coach Dick Hurban, the students have put together an eight-wheel, tank-driven robot with two arms that swing independently of each other and a grabber. Hurban said there were some wrinkles to iron out with the control systems and the gripping mechanism, but the robot should be ready for action when the competition begins next Friday.

“This year, we have what we think is a fairly competitive robot,” he said.

Team 5837 – or Unity4Tech – is made up of students from East and West high schools. It’s one of 56 teams participating during the annual FIRST Robotics Competition Iowa Regional at the McLeod Center, 2501 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.

These students are coming in from seven states around the Midwest, bringing the aproximately 140-pound robots they built. That includes 23 teams from Iowa – two others of which are from the Cedar Valley, Team 525 “Swartdogs” from Cedar Falls High School and Team 6455 “The Coded Collective” from Columbus Catholic High School.

Every year, the game is different, meaning the students can’t bring the same machine two years in a row.

This year, the game – called “Charged Up” – consists of picking up traffic cones and air-filled cubes that are roughly 10 ½ inches on each side, then moving them to a designated area on a “grid” that is part of the 26-foot by 54-foot playing field. Robots can also dock on their “charge station.” Teams earn points with the different tasks they complete.

Jeff Margrett, FIRST regional director for Iowa and Nebraska, said the purpose of the competition is to get high schoolers exposed to STEM and training for the technology and engineering fields.

“We’re giving them hands-on STEM skills and encouraging them on to a STEM career or educational pathway, whether it’s an engineering program or other STEM program at a four-year university,” he said.

The competition and all the work leading up to it is a crash course on the many of the skills they’ll need for a potential career in fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathmatics.

“These kids are using (computer assisted design), they’re doing welding they’re doing mechanics and manufacturing, they’re doing basic engineering,” Margrett said. “They’re doing the things that the manufacturers today need.”

Unity4Tech has been a microcosm of FIRST’s mission as the Waterloo team has worked through issues with the robot, which Hurban said is now on its third iteration.

But, beyond that, the students have learned what it means to work together as a team. Like the cogs on their robot, everyone on board has specific roles that make them integral to the overall project.

This will be further instilled during the competition itself. Teams will be randomly bundled up into two teams of three robots for each two minute and 15 second contest in what Hurban calls “coopertition.” After qualification matches are finished, teams that continue choose alliance partners and may face going up against those they worked with previously.

“The robot is really a means to get kids to challenge themselves to do things that they’ve never done before or thought they couldn’t have done before,” Hurban said.

With that teamwork, they’re also learning acceptance. Unity4Tech’s members say their team of 18 students draws from people all backgrounds, molding them into a cohesive unit of close friends.

“The origins of our team are because we want to include both students from West and East High Schools, but really anybody who wants to join the team can join,” said Noah Putz, a West High School student. “We want this to be a safe space for students from all different backgrounds and economic statuses and all kinds of demographics. And we want to make this a fun space and we do this all at no cost to any of our students.”

Students will begin arriving on Wednesday, with the competition from Friday to Saturday. Qualification matches begin Friday at 9 a.m. and the event runs until 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free to the public. More information about the event is available online at iafirst.org/iowa-frc.