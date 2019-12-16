WATERLOO — FIRST Lego League teams from across eastern and central Iowa competed Dec. 7 in three Cedar Valley matches for a chance to continue on to the state championships.
Two competitions were held at Central Middle School with a total of 30 teams. Peet Junior High School in Cedar Falls hosted the third event with 24 teams attending. Of the 54 teams, 17 qualified for the championships Jan. 18 and 19 at Iowa State University.
Lego League involves teams, many organized through schools, of up to 10 children ages 9 to 14 guided by teachers or other adult mentors who build and program Lego Mindstorms robots.
Teams compete in tabletop matches with their robots using a 4-foot by 8-foot playing surface and obstacle course, completing missions based on this year’s “City Shaper” theme. Problems and their solutions that teams identify in a presentation made to judges also revolve around the theme.
Scores are determined by how many missions teams complete as well as by their presentations. The ability of students to work together and demonstrate they are upholding FIRST’s core values are also important.
You have free articles remaining.
FIRST is the guiding organization that puts together the annual challenges. Its name is an acronym of For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.
Following is the list of advancing teams by city and name, each winning one or more awards:
Ames – Uptown Girls; Cedar Falls – Bricksburg Builders, City Creators, City Sculptors, Engineering Experts, Rovers, St. Patrick Phone Chargers and The Lucky Lego Builders; Decorah – Robotopia and The Robo-Architects; Denver – S.M.A.R.T.; Garner – Universal Chaos; Janesville – Big Blockbusters and Lego Wildcats; La Porte City – Excavators; Waterloo – Saintly Coders; Waukee – Phoenix Voyagers. Champion award winners for the competitions were St. Patrick Phone Chargers, Phoenix Voyagers and S.M.A.R.T.
Others who won awards that didn’t advance them to the state competition included: Coding Crusaders of Cedar Falls; ENP Elementary of Eldora; Legacy 7.0 of Hudson; The Architects of Riceville; and Galaxy Bot Builders and Rock-it Builders of Waterloo.
Teams also came from Allison, Cedar Rapids, Garner, Gilbertville, Grinnell, Grundy Center, Jesup, New Hartford, North Liberty and Troy Mills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.