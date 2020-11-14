 Skip to main content
Teachers' union letter voices COVID-19 concerns to Waterloo Schools officials
Jane Lindaman NEW

Lindaman

WATERLOO — A letter to Waterloo Community Schools' administrators is highlighting the COVID-19 anxieties of some teachers after it was anonymously sent to The Courier. 

The document, from the Waterloo Education Association executive board, raises a string of questions and concerns related to "communication, consistency and safety" for teachers and others represented by the union.

It asked about a range of topics like plans for transitioning to all virtual learning, the number in the schools who have tested positive, shifting students from online to in-person education and proper cleaning of classrooms.

"We recognize that attempts have been made to reach out and communicate with emails and videos that have been sent district wide, but it is not enough," the letter reads. "With the explosion in positive cases in our community, membership has repeatedly expressed their concerns and asked us to speak on their behalf."

The text of the letter was submitted to the newspaper through the tip line on its website.  

Superintendent Jane Lindaman said in an interview Friday that the communication from the union was unexpected because the questions had previously been answered or not come up in their frequent labor management meetings, where both sides are involved in setting the agenda.

"We meet with the WEA leadership twice a month and have for years," she noted. "So, when we got the email on Monday, to be honest, it was a little surprising."   

Nonetheless, officials went about answering the list of 31 questions or concerns in the letter, which were requested by Friday. It said the WEA would make use of the Freedom of Information Act to get the answers if they weren't forthcoming.

"We have already provided it back to the union leadership with an invitation to share any other information with us," said Lindaman. She also gave the school district's answers on the questions to The Courier.

In response to a request for an interview with a WEA representative, the regional director for the Iowa State Education Association issued a statement.

"Waterloo school employees are working under the most strenuous and complicated circumstances anyone could have imagined, and they are doing so with considerable grace, love and compassion for the students in their care," said Ray Feuss, UniServ director of the Hawkeye Unit. "The Iowa State Education Association believes it is most important that decisions about how to keep our students, school employees and communities safe be made with open lines of communication and complete transparency. The Waterloo Education Association asked the Waterloo Community School District for more open and direct communication to help all of us to be able to make important health and safety decisions going forward."

Ray Feuss

Feuss

In both the written answers to the WEA's questions and the Courier interview, Lindaman took issue with the idea that the district was not communicating its plans to staff. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, she said the district has sent more than 50 email communications to all staff – many of them directly from her.

"Each email ends with an invite to ask any questions," added Lindaman, and included her cell phone number.

District officials, in their written response to the concerns, explained plans that were completed this fall to potentially transition to virtual learning and expectations for staff. They also included links where teachers could review those plans online.

On a number of concerns voiced by the WEA, officials sought clarification and continued communication to better understand what was being asked. With worries that there's a lack of instructional materials for virtual elementary students and that classrooms occupied by someone who tested positive aren't being adequately cleaned, they were told to report these problems to the proper authorities.

On questions about the "true COVID numbers," officials detailed exactly where the district was at during the past week.

The number of students testing positive as of Wednesday reached 39. That was broken down by school and a year-to-date number of 96 was also included.

The most positive cases in a building were 12 at West High and 10 at Hoover Middle School. Poyner and Highland elementaries and Bunger Middle School each had three cases. Lou Henry Elementary School and George Washington Carver Academy had two cases.

Kingsley Elementary, Central Middle and Expo and East high schools each had one. Seven elementaries and the preschools had no cases.

COVID-19 related absences totaled about 7%, or about 550 of just under 8,000 in-person students.

Currently, 50 staff have tested positive, which was also broken down by school. West had the most with nine followed by Hoover with six. Sixteen other buildings had one to four staff members with COVID-19 and three had none. 

Lindaman said she was told by WEA officials that they didn't send their letter to The Courier.

"It's unfortunate that their letter was forwarded to the media when it was never intended to be," she said. "I think it's important to note that their president, Becky Mohorne, reached out to us as soon as she became aware that this had been released to the media."

But the superintendent said the incident hasn't changed their approach to working with the union. 

"We absolutely have always come to the table in a collaborative spirit and will continue to do so," she said.

Education Reporter

