Teachers' union letter voices COVID-19 concerns to Waterloo Schools officials

"We meet with the WEA leadership twice a month and have for years," she noted. "So, when we got the email on Monday, to be honest, it was a little surprising."

Nonetheless, officials went about answering the list of 31 questions or concerns in the letter, which were requested by Friday. It said the WEA would make use of the Freedom of Information Act to get the answers if they weren't forthcoming.

"We have already provided it back to the union leadership with an invitation to share any other information with us," said Lindaman. She also gave the school district's answers on the questions to The Courier.

In response to a request for an interview with a WEA representative, the regional director for the Iowa State Education Association issued a statement.