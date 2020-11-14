Teachers' union letter voices COVID-19 concerns to Waterloo Schools officials

WATERLOO — A letter to Waterloo Community Schools' administrators is highlighting the COVID-19 anxieties of some teachers after it was anonymously sent to The Courier.
The document, from the Waterloo Education Association executive board, raises a string of questions and concerns related to "communication, consistency and safety" for teachers and others represented by the union.
It asked about a range of topics like plans for transitioning to all virtual learning, the number in the schools who have tested positive, shifting students from online to in-person education and proper cleaning of classrooms.
"We recognize that attempts have been made to reach out and communicate with emails and videos that have been sent district wide, but it is not enough," the letter reads. "With the explosion in positive cases in our community, membership has repeatedly expressed their concerns and asked us to speak on their behalf."
The text of the letter was submitted to the newspaper through the tip line on its website.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman said in an interview Friday that the communication from the union was unexpected because the questions had previously been answered or not come up in their frequent labor management meetings, where both sides are involved in setting the agenda.
"We meet with the WEA leadership twice a month and have for years," she noted. "So, when we got the email on Monday, to be honest, it was a little surprising."
Nonetheless, officials went about answering the list of 31 questions or concerns in the letter, which were requested by Friday. It said the WEA would make use of the Freedom of Information Act to get the answers if they weren't forthcoming.
"We have already provided it back to the union leadership with an invitation to share any other information with us," said Lindaman. She also gave the school district's answers on the questions to The Courier.
In response to a request for an interview with a WEA representative, the regional director for the Iowa State Education Association issued a statement.
"Waterloo school employees are working under the most strenuous and complicated circumstances anyone could have imagined, and they are doing so with considerable grace, love and compassion for the students in their care," said Ray Feuss, UniServ director of the Hawkeye Unit. "The Iowa State Education Association believes it is most important that decisions about how to keep our students, school employees and communities safe be made with open lines of communication and complete transparency. The Waterloo Education Association asked the Waterloo Community School District for more open and direct communication to help all of us to be able to make important health and safety decisions going forward."
In both the written answers to the WEA's questions and the Courier interview, Lindaman took issue with the idea that the district was not communicating its plans to staff. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, she said the district has sent more than 50 email communications to all staff – many of them directly from her.
"Each email ends with an invite to ask any questions," added Lindaman, and included her cell phone number.
District officials, in their written response to the concerns, explained plans that were completed this fall to potentially transition to virtual learning and expectations for staff. They also included links where teachers could review those plans online.
On a number of concerns voiced by the WEA, officials sought clarification and continued communication to better understand what was being asked. With worries that there's a lack of instructional materials for virtual elementary students and that classrooms occupied by someone who tested positive aren't being adequately cleaned, they were told to report these problems to the proper authorities.
On questions about the "true COVID numbers," officials detailed exactly where the district was at during the past week.
The number of students testing positive as of Wednesday reached 39. That was broken down by school and a year-to-date number of 96 was also included.
The most positive cases in a building were 12 at West High and 10 at Hoover Middle School. Poyner and Highland elementaries and Bunger Middle School each had three cases. Lou Henry Elementary School and George Washington Carver Academy had two cases.
Kingsley Elementary, Central Middle and Expo and East high schools each had one. Seven elementaries and the preschools had no cases.
COVID-19 related absences totaled about 7%, or about 550 of just under 8,000 in-person students.
Currently, 50 staff have tested positive, which was also broken down by school. West had the most with nine followed by Hoover with six. Sixteen other buildings had one to four staff members with COVID-19 and three had none.
Lindaman said she was told by WEA officials that they didn't send their letter to The Courier.
"It's unfortunate that their letter was forwarded to the media when it was never intended to be," she said. "I think it's important to note that their president, Becky Mohorne, reached out to us as soon as she became aware that this had been released to the media."
But the superintendent said the incident hasn't changed their approach to working with the union.
"We absolutely have always come to the table in a collaborative spirit and will continue to do so," she said.
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-2
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-3
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-1
