Teachers' supplies, equipment contributing to face shield production

A group involving the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College is working with 3-D printers at Cedar Valley TechWorks to make the plastic visors for the face shields. The Waterloo Public Library is also making the component with its 3-D printer.

Cedar Falls teacher Jared Pirkl, who happened to bring a 3-D printer home from school at spring break, wanted to contribute to the effort, as well. He had written a grant to purchase the printer for hands-on instruction with his sixth graders at Hansen Elementary School. The Waverly man had been learning more about how to use the device, which constructs items out of plastic filament, so he was ready to get started.

Since connecting with Kajtazovic and volunteers assembling the face shields at the Jerald Sulky Co., he has been in continuous production. Running day and night, “it’s kind of like white noise in the house now among the family.”

Pirkl noted that “it takes anywhere from 4-1/2 to five hours to make one. Each day, I can usually get about three to five of them done.”

In the course of a week, he can complete 15 to 20 of the face shield visors. Kajtazovic has been replenishing his supply of plastic filament to keep the effort going.

Pirkl said he’ll “keep running as long as they still need them.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.