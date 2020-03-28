Teachers parade past students' homes as second week of school shutdown ends

“I think the teachers were as excited to see the kids as the kids were to see the teachers,” he noted. “It was very therapeutic for everyone.”

Jason Strub, principal of Southdale Elementary in Cedar Falls, estimated his school’s parade on Friday was 60 to 70 vehicles long.

“I’m going to guess that we had all of our staff members and teachers,” he said. “All the teachers met in the (school’s) back parking lot. They weren’t allowed to get out of their cars.”

School staff members drove vehicles -- sometimes with their own children or dogs as passengers – decorated with signs greeting the children. It started at 9 a.m. and took about an hour.

Strub said Southdale’s guidance counselors and a few other staff members organized the event after seeing information about similar parades online. They promoted the parade with a route map on the school’s Facebook page and streamed it live so students and parents knew when the line of cars was approaching their neighborhood.

Kids came out of their homes, some of them holding signs for the teachers. One fifth-grade band student played trumpet as all the vehicles drove by.