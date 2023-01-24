Teacher nominations for 2023 Gold Star Awards being accepted

WATERLOO — Nominations are open for the 2023 Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching. The program honors 10 outstanding teachers in Black Hawk County every year.

Eligible nominees must teach in Black Hawk County schools as full or part-time non-administrative staff. They must teach at preschools, elementary, intermediate or high schools certified by the Iowa Department of Education.

Gold Star teachers are chosen by the Gold Star Award committee from all nominations and teacher applications. Each winner receives a $1,000 cash award and a $1,000 classroom grant. This year’s award ceremony will be held on May 10 with more details to follow.

The Gold Star Award was created in 1989 by the R. J. McElroy Trust and KWWL.

“Great teaching is so important to our community,” Megan McKenzie, McElroy Trust executive director said in a news release. “The program honors all teachers and highlights the work of ten of our best. I can think of no better year to nominate a deserving teacher than this!”

Nomination forms are available online at www.goldstarteacher.org. Anyone may submit nominations. The deadline is Feb. 20. Nominees will be notified and have until March 21 to apply.

Photos: Iowa Games Fat Bike Race at George Wyth State Park FAT AND HAPPY Iowa Games Fat Bike Race 2 Iowa Games Fat Bike Race 3 Iowa Games Fat Bike Race 4 Iowa Games Fat Bike Race 5 Iowa Games Fat Bike Race 6 Iowa Games Fat Bike Race 7 Iowa Games Fat Bike Race 8 Iowa Games Fat Bike Race 9