CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa icon will be cloned and reimagined by artists before being placed around town in the name of community spirit.

The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau and University of Northern Iowa are in the early stages of kicking off a unique opportunity, the inaugural “Panthers on Parade” project, with UNI’s TC (The Cat) mascot at the center of it all.

Artists can apply until Sept. 22 for the opportunity to embellish six-foot tall fiberglass mascot statues. They’ll be able to develop their own creative themes and visions to the “blank slates” that will be transformed into unique versions of the original statue located at the UNI Bookstore, 1009 W. 23rd St.

Businesses and organizations will sponsor the statues. They’ll be placed in various spots around Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley, likely outside their establishments or headquarters, May through October next year for people to enjoy.

Twenty-five additional statues will be part of the promotional event. One will be placed at the tourism bureau. It is first-come, first-served for artists and sponsors but more could be constructed if there’s a flurry of interest.

The idea stems from similar projects that have popped up in other parts of Iowa since the turn of the century.

The impetus was the “Overalls All Over” campaign in Cedar Rapids, featuring the farmer and daughter from Grant Wood’s famous American Gothic painting.

But the states’ two other university cities, Iowa City and Ames, have seen different statue campaigns for the University of Iowa’s Herky the Hawk and Iowa State University’s Cy the Cardinal, respectively.

“We’re the only university town in Iowa without our mascots out and about,” said Tourism & Cultural Programs Manager Jennifer Pickar. “We’re ready to change that, and bring some UNI pride to Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley. This is just a really fun way to engage with local businesses and local artists and move people, residents, visitors, prospective students around the area in a fun way.”

Artists are encouraged to submit designs if they have a UNI, Cedar Falls/Cedar Valley, or Iowa connection. A city and UNI committee will review the proposal. If approved, they’ll be linked up with a sponsor. At this time, sponsors may also submit artistic proposals of their own, or express interest in just being a host for one of the statues.

Once May comes around and the statues are spread through Cedar Falls and the greater Cedar Valley, Pickar says different promotional activities will be planned around the unique creations.

“There will be a lot of brainstorming about different fun ways to promote it and activities to engage people in moving around to see every single one of them,” she said. “That’s the goal, to get people to go view all of them. Take a photo. Use a hashtag when they post it.

“Encourage friends and families to do that, too. More to come on that. That will be ready for when we launch in May.”

The artists will be given a $2,000 stipend. The sponsor purchases the weather-proof statue for $5,500, which covers the cost of the artist, statue, promotion, and the professional installation and rollout. Once October 2024 comes to an end, when the mascots will be outside or in another easy to access location, the statue is the property of the sponsors, and they can do what they want with it.

She emphasized that the mascot statues are not a fundraiser or profit generator, simply a community project meant to spur additional interest and pride in the community.

“I think it will be really fun to see people showing off their UNI pride throughout the community. I think that’s what I’m most excited about.” Whether that’s “alumni or lifelong Cedar Valley residents” or those “thinking about coming to school at UNI, or maybe their child or grandchild’s going to UNI,” Pickar hopes it will engage the community.

“We want them to make their way around Cedar Falls and the entire area in a really fun way. We want them to love it here as much as we do, and this is a great reason to come and visit the area and stay a little longer.”

The parade won’t be an annual project. The hope is it will be done again but not anytime soon, according to Pickar.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the creativity of the artists,” said University Relations Director Pete Moris. “I think there are so many creative ways that you could approach this project and there are probably going to be some great pleasant surprises with unique interpretations of TC.

“It should be really cool to see a lot of purple on the streets of the Cedar Valley and in front of businesses. What’s good for the Cedar Valley is good for UNI, and what’s good for UNI is good for the Cedar Valley.”

More information can be found at panthersonparade.com. Contact the Visitors & Tourism Bureau at 6510 Hudson Road or (319) 268-4266 with additional questions.

