DIKE — Voters in the Dike-New Hartford Community Schools on Tuesday will decide whether to continue a longtime property tax for another decade.
The referendum will be on a physical plant and equipment levy of 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable value, which has been in place for nearly 20 years. If approved by a simple majority of those who cast ballots, it will maintain the current property tax rate.
In other words, it won’t result in a tax increase. “We want that to be crystal clear,” said Superintendent Justin Stockdale.
Polls are open from noon to 8 p.m. at the Dike Public Library and the New Hartford Community Center.
First approved in 1999 and renewed 10 years later, the current levy will end June 30, 2020. It is expected to raise about $142,000 for the district during this fiscal year.
Revenues can be used for school infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases, and improvements. School district officials have released a list of renovations, purchases and upgrades since the 2008-09 fiscal year using funds from the PPEL and 1 percent sales tax. Among the uses was buying school buses and other vehicles, upgrading gymnasiums and other athletic facilities, remodeling bathrooms and libraries, repairing parking lots and sidewalks, and adding security systems and cameras.
“Generally, we use PPEL for transportation first,” said Julie Merfeld, the district’s business manager, while 1 percent sales tax funds are prioritized for facilities.
Specifics of how the district would use the funds if voters renew the levy are not yet available with the long-term facilities planning committee still working on its blueprint.
“We’re not in a position to share yet where that’s at,” said Stockdale, noting the Board of Education still needs to review those ideas. However, he added, planners are taking the same approach they have in the past.
“They’ve kept students first,” he said. “There’ll be a frugal microscope on this and what’s best for kids. And that’s where we’ll put our dollars.”
Along with the voter-approved measure, there is a 33-cent board-approved PPEL. The combined levy is 88 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.
“We could go up to a maximum of $1.34, but we chose to stay at 88 cents because that’s met our needs,” said Stockdale, of the ballot question. “I really believe that’s a reasonable request.”
Without the tax levy, the district would still need to spend money out of its other revenue sources for many of the expenses. “If we don’t have that (PPEL), it just diminishes the money from the general fund,” said Stockdale.
