CEDAR FALLS — While property tax bills would grow in Cedar Falls Community Schools’ 2019-20 budget, officials say they worked to minimize the increase.
Overall tax collections would rise $1.2 million, or 4.3 percent, to $29.04 million in the $79.82 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. The Board of Education earlier this week approved publication of the budget in advance of an April 8 public hearing. Following the hearing, the board is expected to give it final approval.
During a board presentation, Superintendent Andy Pattee focused on the proposed tax rate of $13.85 per $1,000 of taxable value. Used in the calculation of what property owners pay, that rate represents a 10-cent drop from the current fiscal year.
Pattee said the lower rate showed the administration and board are “trying to be fiscally conservative” with the district’s tax dollars.
Still, the Cedar Falls Schools’ portion of a tax bill would rise $13.16 to $723.60 for a home with an assessed value of $100,000. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay $1,512.51, an increase of $26.33. The bill would go up $39.49 to $2,301.41 for a home valued at $300,000.
Denelle Gonnerman, director of business affairs, said the state-determined “rollback” impacted how much more individual homeowners are paying. It will use a higher percentage of a home’s assessed value in setting taxes for the new fiscal year.
“Had that rollback stayed the same, we would have had a decrease of over approximately $3 per $100,000 of assessed value,” she said, on tax bills.
In other business, the board approved renewing a school nursing contract with MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for another year beginning July 1. The cost over the year is estimated at $547,397, compared to $584,029 for the past 18 months.
Pattee said increases relate to the addition of a seventh elementary school in the district and ensuring the same amount of coverage across all buildings.
