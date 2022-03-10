Tax askings would rise 3.8% in Waverly-Shell Rock Schools' 2022-23 budget

WAVERLY — Tax collections would rise by 3.78% under Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ 2022-23 estimated budget.

The Board of Education this week set a public hearing for April 11 on the $80.72 million budget, which includes $10.24 million in tax askings. That is a $373,235 increase in anticipated overall property taxes for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Board members will consider approving the budget next month after the hearing.

Despite bringing in more revenue, the district’s tax rate, or levy, would drop and the state-determined percentage of property value to be taxed – the rollback – will be smaller for homeowners. Joan Loew, Waverly-Shell Rock Schools’ business manager, noted that a big contributor to the lower tax rate is a 7% increase in district property valuations.

“Our levy would go down,” she told the board, under the budget estimate. “Your taxes may not go down.”

The district’s tax rate would drop by about 21 cents to just under $12.34 per $1,000 of taxable value. The rollback percentage will also decrease for multi-residential but increase for agricultural properties. It will stay the same for commercial and industrial properties.

Owners of homes with assessed valuations of $100,000 that don’t increase would see the district portion of their tax bills go down $39. That would be a total of $608, which accounts for a $60 homestead credit. The credit is available to those who own a house and live in it.

Unlike property tax collections, a district income surtax would bring in 3.71% less revenue. The estimated overall tax would decline by $35,573 to $922,209.

A surtax shifts some tax collections from property to income taxpayers. The amount paid is based on a percentage of how much is owed to the state each year.

The budget estimate shows much higher anticipated expenditures than in the current year, largely due to construction plans for two new elementary schools.

Originally, officials proposed a budget of $39.49 million for the current year, but have re-estimated expenditures at $50.85 million with greater expected costs for facility acquisition and construction.

The 2022-23 budget estimate of $80.72 million includes $40 million – nearly half of the total – for the building work. Ground is expected to be broken this spring on the new schools, with the estimated price tag of $44.33 million to be funded using a voter-approved bonds and other district money, such as 1% sales tax revenues.

On the revenue side, the spending plan shows $15.9 million in supplemental state aid plus $2.48 million in other state funding. Various local revenue sources besides taxes are estimated at $5.03 million. Federal funding is set at $3.47 million.

In other business, the board approved:

Boosting employee salary and benefit increases for 2022-23 from 3% to 3.5%. Last year, the board had approved the lower amount but based on growing enrollment and the district’s financial position officials recommended the increase. Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said it hasn’t been decided yet how those increases will be applied to salary and insurance benefits, something that will be determined with employee representatives in coming weeks.

Hiring Mitch Parker as principal of West Cedar and Southeast elementary schools. Currently principal at BCLUW Elementary School in Conrad,

Parker graduated in 2000 from Wartburg College and in 2021 earned a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Dakota. He will replace Christi Lines.

