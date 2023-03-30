WATERLOO — The Hawkeye Community College board of trustees took a step back Tuesday to hear about its proposed fiscal year 2024 budget. It has been revised following a legislative error that negatively impacted local governing bodies across the state.

If approved, the college would be expected to collect about 2.15%, or $280,000, more in overall property taxes to help balance the $71.26 million in total expenditures.

The residential rollback, the percentage of a property’s value that can be taxed, dropped by about 2% as a result of the error corrected by new legislation passed earlier this year.

The drop in percentage, close to what it is currently, essentially wiped out the increase the college would have seen in taxable property values across all or parts of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy and Tama counties.

Instead of what Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s vice president of administration and finance, called a “modest” 2.14% increase in taxable valuation, the college “lost valuation” to the tune of 0.15%.

The college now is “slightly” hiking the property tax rate “to capture those dollars” that had been lost.

“Of the 15 Iowa community colleges, we were the only community college that lost valuation from last year to this year,” he said.

The rollback change immediately meant about $280,000 less in property tax revenue than had been expected. Compared to the current year’s budget, property tax and utility replacement collections would increase by 2.15% from $13.02 million to $13.3 million.

The tax rate will rise from $1.19 to $1.21 per $1,000 of taxable property valuation, leading owners of residential property valued at $100,000 to go from paying $64.18 on the community college portion of its tax bill this year to $66.23 in fiscal year 2024. That assumes no change in the assessed value of the home.

“Let’s just be honest, it is an increase of $2.05,” Gillen said. “Sixty-two cents was going to happen anyway because of the change in the percentage rollback, and we added another $1.43 to it because of this rate change.”

If the college had stuck with the same rate, as had been originally proposed, property owners would have seen the bill on a $100,000 home rise from $64.18 to $64.80.

Before the rollback error was discovered, when a higher percentage of a property’s value could be taxed and and the rate was proposed as remaining the same, property owners would have paid $66.98 versus $64.18.

Expenditures are expected to drop from $75.7 million to $71.26 million because renovations to Grundy Hall wrapping up.

The bond referendum, which voters overwhelming approved earlier this month, does not impact this current year’s tax rate because those securities have not been sold yet.

“What we are trying to do is just collect a little more property tax at about the same rate that the average community college is going to get with no rate change in the state,” said Gillen.

The board previously had a proposed budget ready to be voted upon because community colleges have an earlier deadline than other taxing bodies. But with the deadline pushed back due to the state error, it now will likely approve the budget at a 6 p.m. April 25 public hearing. That will be held in the Hawkeye Center board room at 1501 E. Orange Road.

Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree Highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree #50. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment #49. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers #48. Real estate brokers #47. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants #46. First-line supervisors of correctional officers #45. Crane and tower operators #44. Insurance appraisers, auto damage #43. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door #42. Media and communication equipment workers, all other #41. Stationary engineers and boiler operators #40. Wellhead pumpers #39. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers #38. Railroad conductors and yardmasters #37. Boilermakers #36. Fire inspectors and investigators #35. Police and sheriff's patrol officers #34. Transit and railroad police #33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators #32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians #31. Chemical plant and system operators #30. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators #29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers #28. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers #27. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers #26. Pile driver operators #25. Gambling managers #24. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment #23. Athletes and sports competitors #22. Gas plant operators #21. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers #20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers #19. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers #18. First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers #17. Locomotive engineers #16. Transportation inspectors #15. Postmasters and mail superintendents #14. Signal and track switch repairers #13. Power plant operators #12. Subway and streetcar operators #11. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels #10. Ship engineers #9. Detectives and criminal investigators #8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay #7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers #6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers #5. Power distributors and dispatchers #4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives #3. Commercial pilots #2. Nuclear power reactor operators #1. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance