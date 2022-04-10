Tax askings to grow 20% in 2022-23 budget being considered by Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — A 2022-23 budget that includes nearly 20% more in tax askings is being considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. A public hearing will be held prior to the board’s vote.

A $138.41 million budget has been proposed, including $35.71 million in overall property tax collections. That is an increase of $5.84 million, or 19.53%, for the fiscal year starting July 1. The tax rate is increasing almost $1.89 to $15.84 per $1,000 of taxable value.

A large factor in that growth is the debt repayment that will begin after the district sells $69.9 million in general obligation bonds in May. The bond issue, approved by Cedar Falls Community School District voters in 2019, will help to fund the new high school now under construction.

For a residential property with an assessed value of $100,000, the homeowner would see Cedar Falls Schools’ portion of the tax bill grow $70.28 to $791.59. That assumes the homeowner’s property value didn’t increase.

A new 1% income surtax is reducing the instructional support levy portion of the overall tax rate. That is expected to generate $588,032 in revenues based on the income taxes district residents file a year from now.

In other business, the board will consider approving:

A resolution directing the sale of the $69.9 million in bonds. The board will also hire Ahlers & Cooney of Des Moines as bond and disclosure counsel related to the upcoming sale.

A 2021-22 budget amendment for unexpected expenditures, increasing instruction from $48.68 million to $49.61 million, total support from $21.55 million to $22.4 million, and other expenditures from $42.35 million to $50.89 million.

A two-year contract with Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238 with a 3.07% increase in wages and non-insurance benefits during the first year. The contract also includes a one-time retention payment of $750 to all employees in the group working for the district during the next year who also take an assignment for the 2023-24 fiscal year. That will be funded with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.