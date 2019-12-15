CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Fall Community Schools’ seventh elementary school opened last fall at 2526 Ashworth Drive. The school is named for Bess Streeter Aldrich, a Cedar Falls native who became a best-selling author.
Students, faculty and staff love their new school.
“Last year was a little nervous for us, opening a brand new school. But it’s been great. This year, we’re a little bit more relaxed and now we know what we’re doing. We really have taken advantage of the space – the kids and the teachers are using all of it,” said Principal Kim Cross.
Aldrich’s attendance boundaries include parts of the Southdale and Lincoln elementary school areas. The building has a 640 student capacity.
Larsen Construction worked on the project designed by ISG Inc.
The building is flooded with natural light, thanks to its many large windows, including in classrooms, cafeteria, gym and hallways. In some hallways, windows look out into a courtyard that the school plans to use for student learning.
“When I give tours, the natural light is something people notice the most. You don’t feel enclosed. There’s one glass wall in the cafeteria that looks out to windows on the other side of the hallway, which really helps for supervision because you can see the kids from a long way away,” Cross said.
The student and parent entrance is on the north side of the school while a staff parking lot is to the south. Those entryways open to the “heart” of the building, a gathering space with a high ceiling surrounded by administrative offices, art and music classrooms, a maker space and the media center.
To the west are first- through third-grade and fourth- through sixth-grade classroom wings, jutting out from the building’s core at an angle. Down a hallway east of the administrative offices and music classrooms are five preschool and kindergarten classrooms. South of the music classrooms are the gym, cafeteria, and full kitchen where meals are made on-site.
Each grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade has four classrooms. There are also two preschool classrooms. Two of the four rooms have a moveable divider that allows for classes to meet as a larger group.
One of the four classrooms in each grade is the DaVinci studio, a larger space with extra storage, an open ceiling and tile floors. Power cords hang from the ceilings for stations where students will do more project-based work and science labs.
Another classroom has an overhead garage-style door that opens to a common area, providing flexibility in how the space is used. Students are able to work in small groups or gather for whole-grade presentations. A conference room also is available for students.
A larger common area is included in the early childhood wing, which serves as the building’s storm shelter.
Kim Cross, future principal of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, leads a tour of the school showing the progress Wednesday in Cedar Falls.
