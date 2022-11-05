System of Support Conference set

WATERLOO — The 2022 System of Support Conference, which is designed for helping professionals, will be held Nov. 18 at Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.

It is sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa College of Social & Behavioral Sciences, the Educational Opportunity Center and the Center for Urban Education.

The conference will bring together elected officials, local leaders, and community practitioners to review historical policies, unpack current realities, and share efforts centered around moving the Cedar Valley towards a society without violence.

Sessions include Elder Abuse Prevention and Awareness, A School System Approach to Violence Prevention, Supporting Families in Overcoming Barriers and Breaking Cycles of Homelessness and Violence, and Maps of Inequality: Redlining and the Legacy of Community Decay.

There will also be panel discussions that include Waterloo Safe Neighborhoods Commission: Meeting the Challenge of Gun Violence in Our Community and Refugee and Immigrant Issues: Statewide Efforts to Promote Unity through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

For additional details and to register online, visit sos-conference.uni.edu. Cost for the conference is $40 per person. The event is approved for six social work CEUs.