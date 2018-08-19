WATERLOO — East High School will host crosstown rival West High School Friday for the 2018 football season opener and the first game played on the new synthetic turf field at Waterloo Memorial Stadium.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the field at 6:45 p.m., following the freshman game. The varsity game kickoff time is slated for 7:30 p.m. (All times are dependent on the completion of the freshman game preceding the varsity game.)
Football fans are encouraged to attend and check out the new synthetic turf playing surface.
WATERLOO — Heavier usage of Memorial Stadium is expected as Waterloo Community Schools’ move…
East additionally is inviting alumni who played football during their high school careers to attend. East classes of 1965 to 1971 will be recognized on the field at halftime to honor their record of 55 consecutive wins, which stood as the nation’s longest football winning streak until 2005. Team members from those years should call East’s athletic office at (319) 433-2475 to indicate they will be participating.
The East versus West freshman game starts at 5 p.m. All fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive early as parking at Memorial Stadium is limited due to the construction of the new Waterloo Career Center located at the adjacent Central Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.