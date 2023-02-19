CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa is the first in the nation to receive game-changing anatomy models for its biology department.

They’re called SynDavers -- or synthetic cadavers. The realistic, life-sized models replicate the human body with detailed muscles, tendons, veins, arteries, nerves and organs.

“They have really, I would almost say, revolutionized our lab,” biology instructor Mary McDade said.

The models are an alternative to using human cadavers, simulations or animals in anatomy classes. The synthetic human tissues used have been developed for 20 years to offer a better representation of live tissue than the dead tissue of a cadaver, McDade said.

When deciding to upgrade their labs, the biology department discussed using real human cadavers. However, human bodies require special ventilation facilities and come with many restrictions. On top of that, there's the emotional factor of interacting with a dead body.

“The emotional experience of coming in and seeing a real cadaver that looks like, you know, somebody you know, can be very difficult,” McDade said, noting her students are young undergrads. “We thought this was really a nice compromise, and these can be used over and over and over again.”

In 2014, the UNI biology department wrote a grant request to the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. The department was funded with around $150,000 to buy four SynDavers – two female and two male.

At that time, those were the first generation of the SynDavers. They were later replaced with the second generation of the models and now UNI has received the third. The third generation SynDavers cost around $280,000 and include a five-year contract.

Along with the grant to buy the SynDavers, the biology department received another grant to get cadaver tanks.

Before the tanks, which could normally hold a real human body, the biology department kept the SynDavers in coffins that resembled the cabinet in the film "Snow White," according to associate professor Nathan Bird.

Students and professors had to lift the more than 100-pound models onto tables into the classroom.

Now, they stay in the tanks, where the models are submerged in water when not in use to prevent the tissue from drying out. Bird said this will dramatically increase the lifespan of the SynDavers.

Before the SynDavers, biology students would dissect cats to observe tissue and organs. McDade said the cats were useful, but it was difficult for students to transfer what they learned working with cats to humans.

“(Students) spent so much time on the actual dissection that they didn’t have much time to look at the human models,” McDade said.

The SynDavers save the department the cost of buying cats. McDade said 12 cats were used per lab and there would be eight labs – nearly 100 cats. The cats are bought from scientific cadaver websites.

Students Rachel Norris and Natalie Gerstein didn't have to work with cats at UNI, but had dissected animals in high school. They, along with other students in the biology department, have seen their test grades go up since the introduction of the SynDavers, McDade said.

“Exam grades improved significantly when we introduced these,” McDade said. “Students are really interested, and they’re eager to get in there and to handle them.”

As they were interviewed, Norris and Gerstein poked around the SynDaver and noticed it came complete with vocal cords. They were excited to have the chance to practice intubation, a procedure to restore breathing in a patient whose airway is obstructed.

“I think it’s hard to not geek out a little over these because they’re just so amazing,” Gerstein said. “The human body is so cool and it’s just so amazing, like, how our bodies are made and how we get to function.”

