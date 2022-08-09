Swimming enthusiasts pack Cedar Falls school board meeting in support of aquatics facility

CEDAR FALLS — A couple dozen swimming enthusiasts packed the Board of Education meeting Monday to re-emphasize the importance of bringing the planned aquatics facility to life.

Several board members noted their continued support of the project following a hearing on the project. The plans and specifications for the building shell, which the board approved last month, will be released to potential bidders this week.

The hearing attracted many members of the group “Jump In,” which has raised funds to cover a portion of the cost, now estimated at $20 million to $22 million.

Traci Mallaro, co-chairwoman of the group, said it has received pledges of $2.5 million toward its $3.3 million goal. She commended the collaboration between the city, community and school district because it will lead to “the most efficient use of public and private funds” and “optimal (facility) design and programming decisions.”

“The bottom line is we’re pool people, and this is an important project to us,” said Laura Wilson, a mother of two high school swimmers, one of about 10 people to speak. “I think about how much my kids are in the water beyond what they do at the high school. …

"When my kids aren’t swimming for Cedar Falls, they’re swimming for BLAST (Black Hawk Area Swim Team). They’re teaching lessons to other kids. They’re growing the program and bringing in future swimmers.”

Supporters contend the facility will have multiple benefits, from allowing more kids to learn to swim safely to being an economic boon capable of hosting larger competitions.

But one point of emphasis Monday night was that the current Cedar Falls Community Schools' pools at Peet and Holmes junior highs are inadequate, beyond their useful life and not up to par with the facilities in other communities.

“Procrastinating the construction of the new natatorium will leave the future of Cedar Fall swimming in crisis,” said Graham Fry, a former high school swimmer. “Our pools are falling apart. It’s only a matter of time before one or both of them will be unusable.”

The building shell is expected to be constructed by the summer of 2024. A specialty contractor will be brought in to build the interior features, including both the training and competition pools, at a later date.

District officials and community stakeholders continue to seek other funding, like grants and naming rights, to cover the cost of a project that’s gone from early estimates of $12 million to $14 million to upward of $20 million.

Board president Jeff Hassman pointed to the “tremendous amount of community support” and noted his appreciation for the fundraising group’s efforts, because the district has “a limited number of dollars."

“We appreciate that you’re helping to fill the gap so that we can truly have a facility that we can all be proud of,” he said.

The district has earmarked $8 million from its own coffers for the project. The city will contribute $5.1 million, according to its capital improvement program.