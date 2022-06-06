 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swartley graduates from seminary

Kristen Swartley

Kristen Swartley graduated this spring from Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart, Indiana.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — Kristen Swartley graduated from Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Indiana, on April 30 with a master of divinity degree and a major in theological studies: peace studies.

She also was selected to receive this year’s Award for Excellence in Theological Studies from the seminary’s history, theology and ethics department. She is seeking a pastoral ministry assignment within Mennonite Church USA.

Swartley previously earned a bachelor's degree with majors in music performance and liberal arts (concentration: justice, peace and conflict studies) and a minor in psychology from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She also earned a master of music in instrumental performance from Oklahoma City University.

Swartley’s home congregation is Cedar Falls Mennonite Church. She is married to Luis Tapia Rubio. Her parents are Emily and Kenton Swartley of Cedar Falls.

