Sustainable construction class delivers sheds to homes

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Career Center’s sustainable construction class has finished building and delivering sheds to local families.
Students in the Waterloo Community Schools’ program completed eight sheds under the guidance of instructor Wayne Lidtke.
Support Local Journalism
The project was made possible through $23,000 in funds from a Master Builders of Iowa grant and a Cardinal Construction cash match. Cardinal also provided in-kind donations for the project.
Sustainable construction students will pick up this project again in the spring semester, with funds remaining for more sheds.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!