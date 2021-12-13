Supply chain issues expected to boost Cedar Falls Schools' building maintenance project costs

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools is gearing up for summer building maintenance projects.

But the usual three to four jobs are being scaled back to two this year while officials estimate spending a similar amount of money.

A 17,830-square-foot section of roof on the northwest corner of Cedar Heights Elementary School would be replaced. Masonry work would be done on a wall of the cafeteria and multipurpose room at Peet Junior High School. Costs are estimated at $196,130 and $100,700, respectively.

The Board of Education Monday approved plans and specifications for the projects so bids can be sought. A public hearing will be held Jan. 10.

"We can't necessarily say we're 100% confident where the bids will come in," Superintendent Andy Pattee told the board. He noted these estimates are "a little less certain" than in past years.

Anticipated delays in getting materials, particularly the roof membrane, have caused the district and its engineering consultant to begin the process earlier than in the past.

"We usually do this meeting in January, but with the supply chain issues we moved it up a month," said Darrell Smith of the engineering firm Terracon in Cedar Falls. He has been told it could take six months to get roof materials – just in time for the summer project with earlier bidding.

The estimates are based on what he believes the prices will be in a month, when bids are accepted. He noted those amounts are "probably 20-30% higher" than in past years.

Supply chain issues have also contributed to cost increases that are much higher than the typical inflationary growth in prices. Those problems have arisen due to numerous disruptions in the economy related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pattee said there's an expected "flattening" in construction material costs during the next few months, but prices are not predicted to go back to pre-pandemic levels.

District physical plant and equipment levy funds would be used to pay for the building maintenance work. Pattee noted that the 10-year PPEL plan that is usually discussed by the board in November won't be on the agenda until next month as administrators adjust for the anticipated higher costs.

In other business, the board:

Approved a three-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749, representing about 55 district food service staff. The average base wage increase will be 2.94% with a total package increase of 3.3% over three years when including insurance costs, which are not bargained. The contract begins July 1 and will increase base wages and pay for current employees in all job classifications by 50 cents per hour the first year, 40 cents the second year and 30 cents the third. Current base wages in the two job classifications are $12.46 and $12.76 per hour.

Approved submitting applications for modified supplemental spending authority to the state’s School Budget Review Committee. The district is requesting increased authority of $790,633 because its certified enrollment this fall exceeded the previous year’s count by 109.4 pupils. The district is requesting spending authority of $36,424 and $38,255 for costs of providing instruction to English language learners being served beyond the five-year period a higher level of funding is received by districts and for actual English language learner costs during 2020-21.

Swore in new members and elected officers. It was the final meeting for members Alan Heisterkamp, Jeff Orvis and Joyce Coil and the first meeting for R.J. Meyer, Brenda Fite and Lowell Stutzman, who won three open seats in the Nov. 2 election. Jeff Hassman and Jenny Leeper were re-elected by colleagues to their president and vice president roles, respectively.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.