Supplies needed for Waterloo public school drive

WATERLOO — EMBARC is asking for school supplies for refugee and immigrant children attending Waterloo public schools. The organization is in need of notebooks, folders, binders, crayons, markers, standard and colored pencils, pens, highlighters, glue, scissors, erasers or any other student supplies.
Deliveries are being accepted on Thursday and Friday at 620 W. Fifth St. Those interested in donating can contact breanna@embarciowa.org to arrange a different delivery time. The supplies will be distributed July 25 to Aug. 4.
