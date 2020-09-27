Superintendent's contract to come before Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education is expected to approve a new contract Monday for Superintendent Andy Pattee.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.
Board members met in closed session with Pattee on July 13 as part of the evaluation process. Earlier this month, they approved the superintendent’s goals for the year.
Details of the proposed contract will be revealed at Monday’s meeting.
Pattee has led Cedar Falls Community Schools since 2013. He is currently paid $198,600. That was a 2.53% increase from his $195,943 salary during the 2018-19 fiscal year.
In the spring, the board approved 2020-21 salary increases for six employees groups. Salary and benefit increases were 2.9% for building and district administrators, 3.19% for teachers and others represented by the Cedar Falls Education Association, 3.17% for custodial and skilled trade staff represented by the Chauffers, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238, and 3% for various non-bargaining employees. Salary and benefit increases, excluding insurance, of 3.51% were approved for the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals and 2.76% for maintenance and food service staff represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749.
In other business, the board will hear an update on the planned new Cedar Falls High School. During the past week, property rezoning by the City Council and site plan review by the planning and zoning commission were both approved. The board will also see a virtual campus presentation.
