Superintendent's contract to come before Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education is expected to approve a new contract Monday for Superintendent Andy Pattee.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

Board members met in closed session with Pattee on July 13 as part of the evaluation process. Earlier this month, they approved the superintendent’s goals for the year.

Details of the proposed contract will be revealed at Monday’s meeting.

Pattee has led Cedar Falls Community Schools since 2013. He is currently paid $198,600. That was a 2.53% increase from his $195,943 salary during the 2018-19 fiscal year.