Superintendent's contract extension to come before Cedar Falls school board Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education on Monday is expected approve a contract extension for Superintendent Andy Pattee.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

Details of the proposed contract will be made public at the meeting. Currently, Pattee is paid an annual salary of $201,778. He also receives the standard Cedar Falls Community Schools’ administrative benefits package, which includes health insurance, and a $3,500 car allowance.

Pattee has been the district’s superintendent since 2013. The contract will be retroactive to July 1.

Wage increases have already been approved for all other district employees for the current year.

In June, Cedar Falls Schools’ 22-member administrative team received an increase of 2.91% for salaries and other benefits. Two other non-bargaining groups comprising 77 employees received 2.92% salary and benefit increases. Those employees are in a range of jobs such as secretaries, bus drivers, directors, supervisors and managers.

The board in May approved wage and non-insurance benefit increases totaling 3.74% for Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals and 3.5% for the Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local 238. A 3.08% increase in salary and non-insurance benefits was approved in April for the Cedar Falls Education Association.

On Monday, the board will also hear a presentation on the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program, which has been in place since January 2017 and now includes six career pathways.

