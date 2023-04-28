WATERLOO — With almost one school year under his belt, Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jared Smith addressed more than 400 students, teachers, administrators and donors about his plan for the future.

The Waterloo Schools Foundation held its annual Sparking Academic Excellence Breakfast on Thursday.

Smith outlined his five goals for the district. He wants the schools to provide opportunities, career development, real world diversity, social emotional support, and effective teaching and learning.

“Our goal is by the time a student graduates they have an idea where they’re going to go,” he said. “When they graduate, they should not just leave with a diploma but with a plan.”

One West High School graduate who left with a plan detailed her experience in the district. Edita Begic, the president and owner of Vine Valley Real Estate, was the keynote speaker.

Begic came to Waterloo in the late 1990s as a refugee from the civil war in Bosnia that lasted from 1992 to 1996. Her family first lived in New York. But when her parents learned of job possibilities with the IBP meatpacking plant, now Tyson Fresh Meats, they moved to the Midwest.

After graduating from West, she studied finance at the University of Northern Iowa. She then began a career in real estate.

But the success she has now didn’t come to her easily.

When the war broke out, her dad served in the Bosnian army. She and her mother and sister continued living in their home. One night, her mom said, “Let’s go to bed fully dressed.”

“I remember her waking up and saying ‘We need to leave now,’” she said. “And we ran for our lives. I remember hearing gunshots, explosives, people screaming and crying and running for their lives.”

Her family then lived in the three different refugee camps until her dad received a letter that they were on the way to the U.S.

“There are moments I feel it’s all a dream,” she said. “I spent four years in a refugee camp not knowing if I would even survive or be happy. And here I am standing and telling my story.”

She circled back to Waterloo Schools’ new messaging initiative, “Be Bold,” which was unveiled at the beginning of the school year. She said educators in the room hold the key to students’ future.

“If they didn’t take a chance on me, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” she said.

Smith addressed employees, as well, and gave five more goals for them.

He said the district must build trust with employees, provide flexibility and autonomy, have coaching support, growth opportunities, and offer competitive salaries and benefits.

As an employee himself, Smith said he’s enjoyed his time here so far.

“When people ask me what my biggest surprise was about my first nine or so months on the job, it’s been community involvement,” he said. “Businesses, community members, church members – they want what’s best for the kids and staff.”

He said that the district also needs to work in tandem with the city of Waterloo to become a “destination district.” He related the idea to the passage of the “school choice” bill into law.

The law will happen over three years and eventually allow Iowa families to use up to $7,598 a year in an education savings account for private school tuition.

“School choice is a hot topic and a lot of people ask if I’m concerned,” Smith said. “There’s a little bit, absolutely, but I’m confident in what we offer to Waterloo students. I’d put us against any other district in the state.”

The event ended with Waterloo Schools Foundation’s Executive Director Hannah Luce challenging attendees.

She said by Friday morning she’s hoping $10,000 will be invested into the nonprofit’s grant program – $1 for almost every student in the district.

