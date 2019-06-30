DUNKERTON — Tim Cronin will have a little bit of a commute when he starts a new position Monday leading Dunkerton Community Schools.
Cronin estimates a 54-mile drive from Linn County, where he has been superintendent of Central City Community Schools for six years. He’ll continue in that role and begin splitting his duties with the Dunkerton district under an operational sharing agreement. He replaces Jim Stanton, who is taking an early retirement option after 12 years with the district.
Alternating between two days one week and three days the next, Cronin will be traveling from Central City, which is east of Center Point.
The drive time will add up, but it eliminates the question that crops up in sharing with a neighboring district: “Who’s going to get the high school when we merge?” said Cronin.
As a result, the Central City Board of Education is “appreciating that there’s a little distance between the districts,” he noted. “Central City has kind of been looking for someone to share with and Dunkerton has been, too.”
Largely, they were looking because of the cost savings that can be achieved. The districts are evenly splitting salary, benefits and travel costs for the superintendent position. Under the plan, each will pay an estimated cost of $99,000 per year.
Neither district wants consolidation, though. Kirby Marquart, president of the Dunkerton Board of Education, said people nonetheless worry when sharing with a neighboring district, like Dunkerton did for three years with Wapsie Valley Community Schools.
“There’s always that constant ‘Oh, these guys are doing this because they can’t stay afloat,’” he said. “That was never the case.”
However, the state does provide incentives for sharing superintendents and a number of other positions that benefit participating districts’ bottom line. For a superintendent sharing agreement, districts are assigned supplementary weighting of eight pupils. Based on state funding per pupil, Cronin noted that will amount to “almost $54,000” in additional aid for each district.
“The rewards you get from sharing are great,” said Marquart, and motivated Dunkerton Schools to continue with the approach.
Incentives help many
Many districts benefit from the state incentive. According to Iowa Department of Education data, there were 57 superintendent sharing agreements across the state during the fiscal year that is just ending. That accounts for 34% of Iowa’s school districts, or 113 of 333.
One of the agreements was between Dunkerton and Wapsie Valley, which was terminated in December. In another case, the agreement includes three districts instead of two. In addition, six districts have a part-time superintendent that isn’t shared.
“Dunkerton’s in a situation where we don’t need a full-time superintendent,” said Marquart, because of its size. That’s the case with every district in a superintendent sharing agreement. Nearly all of them have fewer than 1,000 students and many have far less.
Both the Dunkerton and Central City districts are among the smallest in the state. Certified enrollment last fall in kindergarten through 12th-grade was 407 students for Dunkerton and about 459 for Central City.
“It’s nice for Central City, because it’s a cost savings and it helps keep other costs viable,” said Cronin. He also noted that the new role is “an exciting opportunity for me.”
Dunkerton is sharing three other administrative positions, as well: a guidance counselor and transportation director with Wapsie Valley and a human resources director with Wapsie Valley and Tripoli community schools. Because the state also assigns supplementary weighting for those positions – three pupils for the counselor and five for each of the two others – Dunkerton is maxing out the financial benefit allowed under the law.
Other districts sharing
At least two other northeast Iowa school districts will be sharing a superintendent beginning Monday, as well.
Aplington-Parkersburg Community Schools hired Robert Hughes as its new superintendent and approved an agreement to share his services with Grundy Center Community Schools, according to minutes of both their school boards. Hughes, an assistant superintendent with the Fort Dodge Community Schools, will be paid an annual salary of $163,000.
The Aplington-Parkersburg position opened up when Jon Thompson decided to take early retirement. The Grundy Center Schools’ superintendent left for another job last year and Neil Mullen, himself a retired superintendent, has served in an interim role with the district since then.
Wapsie Valley Schools has moved away from operational sharing by hiring Dave Larson as its full-time superintendent, according to a news release. He is coming from a shared superintendent position with the Bennett and Olin community schools. His annual salary is $141,750.
Marquart learned that a number of other districts were already sharing a superintendent when he began searching for potential Dunkerton partners earlier this year.
“I initially set out like a 50-mile radius and reached out to 23 schools,” he said. “It took me many, many hours but it’s worth it.”
Cronin is “going to be a good fit,” said Marquart. “We’re anticipating a quite smooth transition. We’ve got two really, really good building administrators and a business manager who’s been around a long time.”
While Stanton won’t continue in the administration, he’ll still work with the district on a much more limited basis in the coming months. He has been hired for project management duties on the district’s school construction, expected to be completed in November.
