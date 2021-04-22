Superintendent looking to Waterloo Schools' 'unique' programs to retain students who may soon be able to leave

Lindaman noted, "A larger district provides a lot more options and a lot more opportunities." And she pledged Waterloo Schools' educators will continue growing what's available.

"We're going to work to ensure that our district provides some really unique opportunities for families and students," she said. "We believe that we've accomplished that quite a bit over the last few years."

A fiscal note from the Legislative Services Agency estimates a $554,175 decrease in state per pupil funds for Waterloo Schools under the bill, which would equate to 75 new open enrollments out of the district for classes starting in the fall. Another 57 students leaving at a cost of $431,832 under the new open enrollment option is estimated for the 2022-23 school year.

Those estimates are based on averages in survey data for voluntary diversity plans and open enrollment denials during the past several years.

"We're hoping that the decrease in enrollment is less than (LSA) predicted," said Lindaman. "We're anticipating anything between 60 and 100, that's my guess for this (next) year alone. I don't necessarily have a prediction for going forward."