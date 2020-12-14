Superintendent lays out Cedar Falls Schools' infrastructure upgrades for coming years

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools will use property tax dollars in the coming years to upgrade kitchens, extend a road past its newest elementary building and help construct a swimming pool.
Superintendent Andy Pattee Monday laid out plans to the Board of Education for those and many other infrastructure improvements over the next decade that will be funded through the physical plant and equipment levy.
Roof replacements scheduled every summer are among the expenses regularly paid for with PPEL funds. But there are proposals to fund many other anticipated costs that don’t occur annually.
Upcoming projects for the summer of 2021 include further decentralizing of school kitchens, replacement of the James L. Robinson Administrative Center parking lot and student restroom work at Southdale Elementary School. District officials have budgeted $1.22 million for the plans, which also include roof replacements.
Until Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School was opened in 2018 with its own full kitchen, food prepared for lunches was hauled from Cedar Falls High School or Peet Junior High to each elementary building. The board Monday approved the substantial completion of upgraded kitchens at North Cedar, Orchard Hill and Hansen elementary schools, which are also making their own meals now. Future phases during the summers of 2021 and 2022 will upgrade kitchens at Cedar Heights, Lincoln and Southdale elementary schools.
Other summer 2022 projects include playground tile replacement as well as the start of the Ashworth Drive extension near Aldrich and the high school swimming pool construction — both of which will continue for two years. A total of $3.59 million is budgeted for projects that year.
“When Aldrich was built,” Pattee noted, “Ashworth was not expanded” beyond the school where residential development had yet to occur. Under an agreement with the city, costs for the extension will be evenly split with Cedar Falls Schools.
The swimming pool will be added to a new Cedar Falls High School off West 27th Street. Construction on the school is expected to start next year and be completed by the fall of 2024. Along with any PPEL dollars, grants and city funds are being sought to help pay for the pool.
During the summer of 2023, along with the continuing pool and Ashworth Drive projects, PPEL is expected to pay for new high school equipment. A total of $3.67 million is budgeted for that year.
Pattee said the 10-year PPEL plan can be tweaked in coming years. All projects will go through an approval process that will bring them back to the board.
“The idea of this is to paint a roadmap,” said board member Jeff Hassman.
Voters have approved the levy of $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable property value through 2028. It makes up a portion of the district’s overall tax levy.
A number of larger projects have been identified for the summers of 2024-2030.
They include:
- Additions and renovations or relocation of the bus garage.
- Classroom additions at Peet and Holmes junior high schools, built in areas where aging pools are now located.
- Classroom remodeling at Hansen and Southdale.
- A heat pump replacement at Cedar Heights.
- A parking lot expansion at Holmes.
- Air conditioning of junior high gymnasiums.
In addition to these projects, “we do know that we have annual expenditures that come out of our physical plant and equipment levy,” Pattee said.
Among those are masonry repairs, radon mitigation and work on geothermal systems as well as a variety of purchases. School buses, student and staff technology, network equipment, security cameras, and maintenance and grounds equipment are among the items funded each year by PPEL.
