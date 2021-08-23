Summer break over, Cedar Valley students head back to school

CEDAR FALLS — The scene outside of Southdale Elementary School Monday morning signaled the end of summer break.

Students, some with masks, filed out of buses. Parents walked with children toward the school from all directions. Families often paused to snap pictures before saying their goodbyes for the day.

Children chattered with their peers, a cacophony of voices filling the air while they waited in line before being ushered inside.

Southdale and all other Cedar Falls Community Schools' buildings were among those across the Cedar Valley that held their first day of classes Monday.

Peter Ferrel walked his sons in first- and third-grade to the school door and said they were ready to be back.

"They're excited to hang out with friends, for sure," he said.

Waterloo Community Schools had its first day, as well, although the start is staggered over three days depending on a students' grade level. Nearly all of the metro area's parochial schools also started classes Monday along with the Waverly-Shell Rock, Janesville, Dike-New Hartford, Denver, Hudson, Union and Jesup school districts.

