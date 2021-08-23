Summer break over, Cedar Valley students head back to school

CEDAR FALLS — The scene outside of Southdale Elementary School Monday morning signaled the end of summer break.
Students, some with masks, filed out of buses. Parents walked with children toward the school from all directions. Families often paused to snap pictures before saying their goodbyes for the day.
Children chattered with their peers, a cacophony of voices filling the air while they waited in line before being ushered inside.
Southdale and all other Cedar Falls Community Schools' buildings were among those across the Cedar Valley that held their first day of classes Monday.
Peter Ferrel walked his sons in first- and third-grade to the school door and said they were ready to be back.
"They're excited to hang out with friends, for sure," he said.
Waterloo Community Schools had its first day, as well, although the start is staggered over three days depending on a students' grade level. Nearly all of the metro area's parochial schools also started classes Monday along with the Waverly-Shell Rock, Janesville, Dike-New Hartford, Denver, Hudson, Union and Jesup school districts.
Staff at Southdale were generally masked, but a state law prohibits schools from requiring students to cover their faces. That has become a concern for some families as COVID-19 surges again in Black Hawk County and much of Iowa with the delta variant. Children under age 12 aren't able to get a vaccine yet.
Cedar Falls, Waterloo and other districts are continuing to offer virtual learning for families who didn't want their children returning in-person.
Ferrel, who also has eighth- and 10th-graders in Cedar Falls Schools, said his children are "nervous a little bit, for sure. They were virtual all of last year. They haven't been in a classroom setting since spring 2020."
Jennifer Heine and Clint Goodman were in the same position with their son, who they were dropping off to start third grade at Southdale.
"He's very excited, he's nervous to go back because he was virtual," said Heine. The couple stood and watched their son and his classmates from a distance as he waited in line to go into the building, something that didn't happen while learning online from home a year ago.
"It feels like it's been a long time since we've been doing this," said Heine.