WATERLOO – The Waterloo Youth City Council is inviting the public to participate in a suicide awareness training.
It will take place Oct. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The training will be taught by Ryan Nesbet, who is the co-director of "Alive and Runnuing Iowa." Participants will learn to Question, Persuade and Refer people showing signs of suicidal thoughts.
Donations are accepted but not required. Registration is due by Oct. 5 at waterlooyouthcitycouncil.com. For more information, contact Glen Keith at gpkeith2@gmail.com.
