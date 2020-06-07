Study shows academic improvements for Waterloo students who received eye exams, glasses

WATERLOO — Students who needed and received eye care at five elementary schools saw a positive impact on their academic performance after being fitted for free glasses, a recent study shows.
During 2017-18, the nonprofit organization Vision to Learn’s mobile clinic provided 250 pairs of glasses to needy students in low-income schools including Cunningham, Highland, Irving, Lincoln, and Lowell elementaries. They were targeted because 50% or more students at the schools received free or reduced-price meals. About 2,100 students received screenings and 350 were given eye exams to determine who needed glasses.
The study examining the relationship between eye care and academic achievement looked at data on the 250 students who received glasses through the program. It was conducted by Vineel Mallavarapu, who graduated from Johns Hopkins University this spring. He grew up in the Cedar Valley and graduated from Cedar Falls High School before heading to college.
He first got interested in the work of Vision to Learn as a freshman at Johns Hopkins, when he saw it operating in Baltimore schools.
“I came across a research study from some researchers in Los Angeles,” said Mallavarapu. “They studied Vision to Learn’s work in that area.”
The researchers found receiving eyeglasses for the first time had a beneficial effect on students’ academic performance. Other studies also document associations between uncorrected vision problems and poor school performance, he noted. Poor school performance has been associated with poor adult health, as well.
“I thought that was a really intriguing study and intriguing results,” Mallavarapu said of the Los Angeles researchers’ work. “So, I thought I’d like to put together a research study in the Waterloo area.”
He connected with Vision to Learn’s operations in central and eastern Iowa for the undergraduate research project. Officials from the organization along with SuccessLink and UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital helped coordinate the study.
“The main measure that we used to track their academic performance was the FAST assessment,” said Mallavarapu.
The Formative Assessment System for Teachers is given multiple times per year and is designed to evaluate a student’s achievement and skills. The study looked at the percentage of the students who met FAST benchmarks from fall 2017 and spring 2018 as well as making comparisons by grade level. It found that both students who received glasses and those who did not need them showed academic improvement from Fall 2017 to Spring 2018.
“In the group of students that received glasses, there was about a 17.4% increase in students who passed benchmarks,” said Mallavarapu, among those who had glasses for the first time. The students who didn’t need glasses improved at a lower rate of 7.5%.
“It totally makes sense,” said Jen Hartman, Waterloo Community Schools’ director of elementary education, of the study’s results. The students “definitely did not have access to” eye exams and glasses prior to the getting them from Vision to Learn.
Once students had their vision corrected “now we can focus on strategies to help you become more fluent readers,” she said. Often, achievement issues are “not just one thing, but (vision problems) can definitely play a part.”
“I think the findings of this study and the research studies that we based this on do suggest the increased frequency of these screenings and having their screenings (at all) can help,” said Mallavarapu. He noted, though, that there was variation between grade levels indicating students who received glasses at lower grade levels saw greater improvement than students who received glasses in fifth grade.
The younger students are, the more effective the screenings may be in boosting achievement, Mallavarapu suggested. Nonetheless, “there have been very few studies on this. It’s hard to make any definitive conclusions.”
Hartman noted Vision to Learn returned to the district during the past school year to do screenings and eye exams on other students. That effort, which includes middle and high school students as well, will continue in the upcoming year. The effort is funded by grants that Vision to Learn, Waterloo Schools and a number of other local organizations helped to secure.
Mallavarapu, who earned a degree in molecular biology, will be doing research for the next year in the lung department at New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital before heading to medical school.
