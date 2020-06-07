Study shows academic improvements for Waterloo students who received eye exams, glasses

Once students had their vision corrected “now we can focus on strategies to help you become more fluent readers,” she said. Often, achievement issues are “not just one thing, but (vision problems) can definitely play a part.”

“I think the findings of this study and the research studies that we based this on do suggest the increased frequency of these screenings and having their screenings (at all) can help,” said Mallavarapu. He noted, though, that there was variation between grade levels indicating students who received glasses at lower grade levels saw greater improvement than students who received glasses in fifth grade.

The younger students are, the more effective the screenings may be in boosting achievement, Mallavarapu suggested. Nonetheless, “there have been very few studies on this. It’s hard to make any definitive conclusions.”

Hartman noted Vision to Learn returned to the district during the past school year to do screenings and eye exams on other students. That effort, which includes middle and high school students as well, will continue in the upcoming year. The effort is funded by grants that Vision to Learn, Waterloo Schools and a number of other local organizations helped to secure.

Mallavarapu, who earned a degree in molecular biology, will be doing research for the next year in the lung department at New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital before heading to medical school.

