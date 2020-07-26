Study seeks ‘silver buckshot’ for farmers

“So I’m coming at it from sort of the agricultural end of things, looking at how do we use our farm environments in ways that make sense from the standpoint of maintaining profitability, but also trying to address the significant environmental concerns,” said Schulte Moore, who has worked with farmers on incorporating native grasses and cover crops into their practices.

It’s not just the issue of what to do with manure from intense livestock production, but also about improving water quality and wildlife habitat while reducing soil erosion, nutrient runoff and flooding.

Q. This seems like a broad project involving three institutions, people from academia as well as the private sector. Where do you start?

A. “You do your homework,” Schulte Moore said, adding that the project doesn’t start from ground zero. There’s been a lot of research done on incorporating anaerobic digestion into farm operations in Europe. There, individual farms may have a digester or, because the farms tend to be smaller, a group of farms shares a digester.