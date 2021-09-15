Study says construction apprenticeships offer pathway into Iowa's middle class

Joint programs are administered through "cents per hour contributions" from employers, with funds used to train the next generation of construction workers. Manzo called company-run apprenticeships "poorly funded" because their contributions to keep the programs operating are "entirely voluntary from contractors." "They're better funded and so they have more apprentices overall," he said of the joint programs, which train 55% of Iowa's skilled trade apprentices.

The study proposed a number of ways to expand and institutionalize joint labor-management apprenticeships in Iowa.

The state could link apprenticeship training to growing investment in clean energy infrastructure for jobs like solar- and wind-power installers. "These could go to registered apprenticeships in Iowa instead of out-of-state workers," said Manzo.

Other recommendations focus on enacting a prevailing wage law, educating people about apprenticeships, expanding apprenticeship readiness programs into high schools and increasing access to child care. Through the state's Future Ready Iowa initiative and the use of federal coronavirus relief funds, some of these efforts are already underway.