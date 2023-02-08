WATERLOO — Game developers got live feedback to their latest creation while students got a crash course in the creative process after a collaboration between Waterloo Community Schools and an Iowa City startup company.

On Tuesday morning, students were brought to the Waterloo Career Center to meet the Cybercade team. While there, they got to test out a new game that teaches them the ins and outs of cybersecurity. According to Cybercade chief executive officer Aaron Warner, the point of the outing for them was to get feedback on their game before it officially gets released. Meanwhile, students got to learn more about programming the game-designing process, which Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman Akwi Nji said benefits them.

“It is a win-win and, I think, for us in the world of education,” Nji said. “We’re constantly looking for ways to engage students with real-life applications, especially in the digital world, really wanting students to become creators rather than consumers as much as possible.”

The game itself revolves around cybersecurity, using interactive play to teach users to how to best avoid phishing scams and to keep their data safe. Though designed first for adults to learn cybersecurity in the workplace, it’s appropriate for all ages. It was developed by Cybercade chief creative officer Cameron Dayton, a veteran game developer who has worked at Electronic Arts and Blizzard, with credits in popular games like Overwatch and the Call of Duty: WWII.

As the students sampled the game, Dayton and chief product officer Jim Sherlock were getting a live feed tracking the gameplay and receiving comments from students that helped them map out ways to improve the final product.

“It’s been very, very interesting getting the feedback and seeing what is actually entertaining our crew, what is challenging them and where they’re getting stuck,” Dayton said. “And this is the value of having a live testing process here.”

The game also appears to have had impact on the testers, as Ava Bertram explained after her playthrough.

“I thought the development idea was smart just because in today’s day and age, I personally have thought about things like that because it’s important because I get nervous of clicking at wrong things and I don’t always know what’s right and wrong,” Bertram said. “So I think games like this are beneficial. … So I think the game is a nice touch.”

As for Cybercade, the company was not only able to test the product from a technical standpoint. The developers were also able to ensure the game lived up to its intended purpose – education through entertainment.

“We wanted to find a way to meet people where they’re most comfortable when it comes to learning,” Warner said. “So Cybercade is what happens when you mix cybersecurity and access to frontline immediate information about cyber with measurement and learning … as well as Cameron’s world of gaming.”

