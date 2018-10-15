WATERLOO — Registration is open for the Cedar Valley Junior Achievement Titan Challenge, a competition in which high school students run their own virtual business.
The event, hosted by Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Hawkeye Community College’s Tama Hall. It will place 64 high school juniors and seniors in the CEO seat to help increase their understanding of business while competing for college scholarships. Student registration forms are due by Oct. 31.
Students from area high schools compete in teams of two, and will spend the day using the JA Titan simulation program to make key decisions while managing and operating their own virtual business.
Companies (teams) are challenged to outperform the competition in profit, sales and market share with the support of a volunteer mentor. Members of the first- and second-place teams will each receive scholarships for post-secondary education in the amounts of $1,500 and $750, respectively.
Nineteen companies have already signed up for various sponsorship roles. Students participate at no cost to the school district, but company sponsors are needed for $250 per team. For more information on available sponsorship levels, contact Katelyn Tungland at ktungland@jaeasterniowa.org.
Learn more about the JA Titan program and practice online using the free public version of the simulation at titan.ja.org. For more information about Junior Achievement, go to www.JAEasternIowa.org.
