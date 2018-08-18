WATERLOO — Teachers new to the profession or the Cedar Valley were given some words of wisdom Friday as they prepare to welcome students into their classrooms.
And the most important advice might have come from some of those students.
Several of them shared the stage with civic and educational leaders during the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber’s new teacher breakfast. More than 200 teachers, school administrators and business leaders attended the event at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
The teachers were welcomed by the mayors of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, the superintendents of Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools, leaders of Cedar Valley Catholic Schools and St. Patrick Catholic School, and a University of Northern Iowa administrator. Schools in the Cedar Valley are starting classes on Thursday.
“You’re embarking on a wonderful career, a career that will be really challenging but will also be very rewarding,” said St. Patrick Principal Lynette Hackett, who is just starting in that position.
“Thank you for choosing to teach in the Cedar Valley,” said Patrick Pease, UNI’s associate provost for academic affairs. “And thank you for the impact you’ll have.”
Students who participated are involved in the Leader in Me initiative that has been implemented at schools across the Cedar Valley. Leader Valley, the chamber’s educational arm, facilitated the program. It supports Leader in Me and oversees work with educators and schools.
“You should just always try your hardest and your students will love you if you’re nice to them,” advised Grace Burg, who will be a sixth-grader at Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School.
Isiah McDonald, an incoming eighth-grader at Hoover Middle School, reminded the teachers that their students are “perfectly imperfect” and “sometime you’ve got to go out of the box” in teaching them.
Sage words were also offered by a trio of brothers from St. Patrick School.
“Before teaching your students, ask them how they learn best,” said Rudy Lind, who will be a fourth-grader at the Cedar Falls school.
“Let us have fun and help us with math,” suggested Loras Lind, who is starting first grade.
“Sometimes school can be hard,” added Frank Lind, an incoming seventh-grader. “Try not to yell too much.”
Maddie Gallagher, who will be a seventh-grader at Peet Junior High School in Cedar Falls, presented some thoughts for the educators inspired by a lint roller. She reminded them that they can “lift up and pick up” students who are falling behind. Some things they teach will stick and others will not.
“It may be hard to pick up a new concept or get things to stick for you or your students,” added Gallagher.
She also highlighted teachers throughout elementary school who helped her learn the 7 Habits taught through the Leader in Me. “I believe each and every one of you teachers can have an impact on your students just as my teachers did on me,” said Gallagher.
