Students move into dorms as UNI prepares to start in-person classes Monday with COVID-19 precautions

University officials didn’t respond to a question about the number or percentage of faculty exclusively teaching online.

When faculty learned of the capacity limits in classrooms, Hawbaker said, she assumed that was based on square footage or the number of seats in a room. But it’s 40% of the fire code capacity, which allows more students into the spaces than she expected.

“They can’t schedule all of our classes with anything like true social distancing,” she said. “What we’re telling faculty is that we need to control what we can control to protect their safety.”

That may range from moving the classroom furniture around to shifting “to some version of a hybrid model,” said Hawbaker. “You can leverage hybrid pretty far.” Such changes have been discussed with administrators, she said.

As far as the percentage of classes with some amount of in-person instruction, Hawbaker noted “what that will look depends on what happens in the first week or two” of classes. She suggested UNI could move to greater online instruction if spread of the coronavirus warrants it.