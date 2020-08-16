Students move into dorms as UNI prepares to start in-person classes Monday with COVID-19 precautions

CEDAR FALLS — Students have been moving into residence halls at the University of Northern Iowa as faculty prepare to teach their first in-person classes since COVID-19 shut down the campus last spring.
The fall semester begins Monday with a new set of rules to protect people from being exposed to and spreading the coronavirus. President Mark Nook talked about those measures during an online university address live-streamed Thursday on Facebook.
Face coverings are required in buildings, and changes have been made to reduce the number of people or spread them out in classrooms and common areas. Students and UNI employees will be asked to complete daily health checks and report any possible symptoms of the disease.
Instructional spaces have been reorganized to ensure they will “be at not over 40% of capacity at any one of those classrooms, so that we can have a level of social distancing inside the classroom,” said Nook. “We’ve also made changes to the seating and the library so that, again, we can help with social distancing.”
Steve Schmadeke, UNI’s public relations manager, said in-person classes have been moved to larger spaces to accomplish the capacity target. “No more than 50 people will be in each class,” he added.
How class instruction is being delivered will change, as well, without greatly diminishing opportunities for professor-student interactions.
“We’ve set up our classrooms so that 80% of classes will have some form of face-to-face instruction throughout the week,” Nook noted. “Only 20% of our classes, a little less than 20% of our classes, will truly be online and online only.”
Becky Hawbaker, president of the United Faculty bargaining group, applauded the “reasonable protections” put in place by UNI’s leaders.
“The administration was really good about involving faculty and staff in these decisions over the summer,” said Hawbaker, a faculty member in the College of Education. But she’s still finding a lot of professors are anxious about what they’ll be required to do and the risk that is inherent in working with so many students.
“I think most faculty are feeling deeply conflicted,” she said. “We love our jobs and we’re excited to come back and see our students. Face-to-face instruction is our niche.
“There’s still a higher degree of risk than many faculty are comfortable with,” Hawbaker explained, noting most of the people she knows are teaching in person. Some aren’t at high risk if they contract COVID-19 but have family members with underlying medical conditions who are. She is aware “of many faculty” in that situation.
Professors with health conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 were the priority for accommodations, she said. “As far as I know, all of those requests were granted.”
University officials didn’t respond to a question about the number or percentage of faculty exclusively teaching online.
When faculty learned of the capacity limits in classrooms, Hawbaker said, she assumed that was based on square footage or the number of seats in a room. But it’s 40% of the fire code capacity, which allows more students into the spaces than she expected.
“They can’t schedule all of our classes with anything like true social distancing,” she said. “What we’re telling faculty is that we need to control what we can control to protect their safety.”
That may range from moving the classroom furniture around to shifting “to some version of a hybrid model,” said Hawbaker. “You can leverage hybrid pretty far.” Such changes have been discussed with administrators, she said.
As far as the percentage of classes with some amount of in-person instruction, Hawbaker noted “what that will look depends on what happens in the first week or two” of classes. She suggested UNI could move to greater online instruction if spread of the coronavirus warrants it.
In his address, Nook said rapid COVID-19 testing will be done on campus, with capabilities for up to 200 tests processed per day. Those who report to the health center with symptoms will be kept separate from students there for other purposes. Contact tracers will work with students who test positive and track down others who may have been exposed.
For freshman moving into the dorms this past week, there was the usual mix of anticipation and nervousness as they start a new phase of their education.
“I’m excited and scared, but it’s all going to be good,” said Carly Troyna, of Parkersburg, who was moving into Hagemann Hall with the help of her dad and a friend. Some of the fear revolved around COVID-19, she admitted, but “also just the new freshman experience. That’s a lot of it, too.”
Drew Leek, a freshman from Norwalk, said he is “ready to meet new people” and deal with any challenges around social distancing requirements. He feels prepared to deal with his courses that will be online, as well. “I’ve already had a couple online classes in high school, so it’s nothing really new.”
The toughest part, he said, will be “learning where all my new classes are at.”
Logan Conary, a freshman from Huntley, Ill., had little concern about social distancing measures.
“It’s pretty manageable,” he said. “Except for the number of people you can have in the room, not much has changed. You can only have double the amount of people in a room.”
The room he shares with one other person is allowed to have a maximum of four people in it.
Schmadeke, the UNI spokesman, said occupancy rates in the dorms are expected to be similar to previous years.
“Historically, we house, on average, approximately 32% of students attending UNI,” he noted. Overall, “we anticipate a slight dip in occupancy as it correlates with enrollment.”
No enrollment projection has been released by the university, which had 10,497 students last fall.
