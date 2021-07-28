Students learning, growing academically during Waterloo, Cedar Falls summer schools

WATERLOO — The group of kindergartners are learning to read words for the parts of their face and head.

Four students in the Fred Becker Elementary School class sat with teacher Sarah Lyons on Tuesday, taking turns reading from the book “Me.” Each page includes a phrase starting “Look at my ...” and ends with words like hair, ears or mouth. On the facing page is a picture of a boy pointing to the part of his head corresponding to the word.

Children have been making academic progress during the We Believe Summer Learning Academy at Becker. The program is in its sixth and final week at six Waterloo Community Schools’ elementary sites.

Lyons has seen a change in her students over that time. Pointing to a girl who came into the class as an uncertain reader, the teacher noted “she’s just gotten so confident in what she’s doing.” Testing has shown the students are learning from the summer sessions, which happen during the mornings four days per week.

“Most of the students have made growth, and if they haven’t made growth they’ve stayed the same,” said Lyons, rather than losing ground during the summer break. “They learn so much and they’re going to be ready for first grade.”