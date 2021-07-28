Students learning, growing academically during Waterloo, Cedar Falls summer schools

WATERLOO — The group of kindergartners are learning to read words for the parts of their face and head.
Four students in the Fred Becker Elementary School class sat with teacher Sarah Lyons on Tuesday, taking turns reading from the book “Me.” Each page includes a phrase starting “Look at my ...” and ends with words like hair, ears or mouth. On the facing page is a picture of a boy pointing to the part of his head corresponding to the word.
Children have been making academic progress during the We Believe Summer Learning Academy at Becker. The program is in its sixth and final week at six Waterloo Community Schools’ elementary sites.
Lyons has seen a change in her students over that time. Pointing to a girl who came into the class as an uncertain reader, the teacher noted “she’s just gotten so confident in what she’s doing.” Testing has shown the students are learning from the summer sessions, which happen during the mornings four days per week.
“Most of the students have made growth, and if they haven’t made growth they’ve stayed the same,” said Lyons, rather than losing ground during the summer break. “They learn so much and they’re going to be ready for first grade.”
Becker has just under 100 students who finished kindergarten through fifth grade in the spring, usually 15-18 per class. Jen Hartman, director of elementary education, said Waterloo Schools started the summer with about 800 students and has seen that enrollment drop to 775 in recent weeks.
Makenzie Ruddy, Becker site coordinator, said they are serving “quite a few students who were quarantining or on online” at some point in the past year. Some students didn’t excel because of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether they were away from school due to illness or exposure or were learning virtually from home.
District administrators recommended elementary students attend summer school based on reading skills from winter testing of FAST, the Formative Assessment System for Teachers. Students who weren’t struggling academically could also sign up for the program. During the summer, students take the FAST test weekly for the grade they’ll be in next fall.
“Around 75% of our kids who enrolled in the summer actually grew their FAST score, which is awesome,” said Ruddy, of the Becker students.
Summer school was offered for secondary students, as well. At the middle schools, administrators recommended participation by students who have received two or more F’s. High school students’ grades were also a factor in determining those targeted to take summer classes.
‘Playing catch-up’
In Cedar Falls Community Schools, about 200 children are in the midst of the district’s summer school program – called summer reading – at all seven of its elementary buildings.
The literacy program goes for 90 minutes four days per week, with children in one of two morning sessions each day. It started July 6 and continues through Aug. 5. At North Cedar Elementary, more than 40 preschool through 12th-grade students in special education are participating in extended school year following the same five-week schedule.
“Usually our summer reading and E.S.Y. are four weeks, but we added an additional week this year to give kids an extra boost,” said Jill White, executive director of student services for Cedar Falls Schools. “It was just kind of a tough year of playing catch-up with COVID. We just thought if we could get more time with the kids we would try to maximize that time.”
The district’s junior highs and high school held a month-long credit recovery program starting the week after school ended in the spring, focused on retaking classes or finishing work in core subjects. There were more than 30 students enrolled at the junior highs and nearly 40 at the high school. Students worked at their own pace online at the high school while the junior highs had a mixture of online and direct instruction.
“We had much bigger numbers at the older grades (than in past years) just because we had more kids struggling with COVID and absences to keep up,” said White. Some students signed up for virtual learning this past year “and it wasn’t a great fit.”
She noted some of those families agreed to send their child back in person while others chose to continue with online instruction. In some families, whether learning in-person or remotely, White said the priority of education dropped as they dealt with the stress of the pandemic and its fallout, like job losses.
Preparing for fall
Rylee Brunson, who finished fifth grade at Becker Elementary this spring, has participated in its summer school every year since first grade. Students receive daily literacy and math instruction.
“Some of it’s a review from what we did last year. And most of it is what we’ll be learning at the beginning of sixth grade,” Brunson explained.
“We’re learning about decimals right now,” she noted. “Those are kind of challenging, but they’re pretty fun when you get to know them.”
Groups of students are also working on readers’ theater presentations that they will make to their class this week.
STEM – or science, technology, engineering and math – activities are part of each day, as well. On Tuesday, that included assembling simple solar ovens and putting marshmallows in them to bake outside for a s’mores snack later.
An enrichment and recreation program operated by the Boys & Girls Club that Brunson participates in continues throughout the afternoon. Ruddy said about three-fourths of the students stay for that.
Another aspect of the program includes visitors from the community, who come to talk with students in each grade. There were two this week – firefighters on Monday and, on Tuesday, Waterloo Police officer Mark Nissen. He talked to students about several safety issues and let them get in the back seat of his police car.
Lyons has used her kindergartners’ response to those visits in the writing work station they go through each morning. The class comes up with what they want to say to the visitors in a thank-you that each of them write.
“Every week we’ve been having a chance for them to write a thank-you letter,” she said, using the words they’ve been learning. “It’s really good because it gives them a chance to practice sentences.”