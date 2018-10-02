WATERLOO — The students knocked down bottles of water with a ball in a nylon stocking attached to their heads. They used a straw to suck up pieces of candy and move them from one plate to another. They picked colored grains of rice out of a bin with tweezers.
It was all done with the goal of raising money for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Six Cedar Valley high schools participated in the kick-off to the agency’s annual student food drive. The silly minute-long games followed by rounds of food bank trivia pitting the top two teams against each other earned points for the schools.
Teams participated from Cedar Falls, East, Hudson, Union, Waterloo Christian and West high schools. Don Bosco and Valley Lutheran high schools also are part of the food drive but didn’t make it to the event.
After judges tallied the totals, Hudson High School came out on top. That earned the school $100 as students start the six-week food drive.
Hudson junior Jake Hoppes and seniors Morgan Kegebein and Stephanie Prather came out ahead on two of the games and two rounds of trivia. They are all part of the school’s National Honor Society, which is leading its food drive effort.
Students are competing to collect the most money or food, which is translated to meals. Every dollar equals four meals and each 1.2 pounds of food equals one meal.
“Last year, we raised somewhere near 91,000 meals,” said Brian Helleso, the food bank’s marketing manager. “The goal is for each of you to shoot for 10 percent more than last year.” Collectively, he added, the hope is reach the 100,000 meal mark.
Hoppes and three other students who are leading Hudson’s efforts will oversee fundraising at the elementary, middle or high school level as well as in the larger community. He said their first effort is expected to be a fundraiser aimed at teachers, who will be asked to donate $5 each to wear jeans to school.
Organizers plan to “just focus on making it a K-12 initiative,” said adviser Dawn Frye, rather than targeting only the high school. “I think we’re going to really shoot for the money rather than the cans of food.”
Barb Prather, the food bank’s executive director, said the drive is “really all about raising awareness” of the agency’s purpose. It’s intended to teach students about what the food bank does and how that affects the community along with getting them involved in the volunteer effort.
She noted they are “trying to provide food to over 45,000 food insecure people in northeast Iowa.” They have eight different programs that serve people in a 16-county area, providing food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations.
On Nov. 12, the final day of the drive, students will deliver their cash and food donations to be weighed and counted. The schools will gather to be recognized and the total number of meals collected will be announced.
