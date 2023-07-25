CEDAR FALLS — High school students have numerous ways to explore college options today.

They can talk with school counselors, visit campuses or even watch a new video series called the “The College Tour” to do a deeper dive into colleges across the country. But how about actually living on campus for an extended period of time to get a taste of what it’s like to be away from home and attend classes there?

UNI has answered that call with its Upward Bound college preparatory programming. The state university gave close to 100 Waterloo high school students the chance to live in dorms for five weeks this summer and go to classes.

It is the first year of the residential opportunity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look at their four-year plans for what classes they would take next school year, and then we put them in classes during the summer to prepare them for what they’re going to see in the coming year,” said Sarah Cohen, director of Upward Bound Math and Science.

Their lives as college students include the everyday rigors outside the classroom, too. That means lots of walking around campus to get to the buildings where classes are being taught. They eat meals with students they’ve never met, an experience similar to that of a first-year college student.

“This program is a great opportunity to expand the circle of people you hang out with,” said Orton Fredrick, who will be an 11th-grader at West High School in the fall. “I feel this program really helped me open up a bit more.”

They pick up soft skills, too. Many of the students agreed time management is a skill they had to learn while in the program.

“I was impressed with how college students manage their time well. It gets stressful at times, because you realize you got all these things to do,” said Kayden Moore, who will be a ninth-grader at East High School in the fall.

Students took classes like algebra, biology and reading comprehension, and experienced a changing schedule every day.

“I had Algebra II for math, and I’m going into Algebra II. My teacher would explain the basic concepts and we would just practice them over and over. It really gave me the instruction I needed so I wouldn’t fall behind in math classes,” said Rana Teke, a West High student heading into 10th grade.

“You don’t have to get warmed up to learn a subject like math, and you can go straight into it next year,” she added.

Specifically, Fredrick, Moore and Teke are part of the Upward Bound Math and Science program, which helps students each week recognize and develop their potential to excel in different careers.

“They are actually our very first cohort of students to be in Upward Bound Math Science and then to be on campus,” said Cohen. “A lot of students had their minds set on careers, but they learned a lot about other ones throughout the summer as they were exposed to STEM careers on campus and went to other colleges.

“The activities were really great as introductions. In the future, I’d really like the older students to dive a bit deeper into the careers that they’re most interested and work more hands on with the professors in those careers at the university.”

The careers range from health care and accounting to engineering. What they learned each week wasn’t just about what these professionals do on a regular basis. It introduced the students to what’s needed to enter the fields.

“I’d like to go to UNI to get my physics degree,” said Fredrick. “That’s what engineers typically have to get.”

Moore described her experience as “positive learning and like a summer camp for STEM” enthusiasts. Teke reflected on her experience with metal working while in the program.

“Casting metal and controlling the excavator was really fun,” Teke said.

Additionally, the students had other fun experiences outside the classroom and went on a one-week road trip, “Classroom on the Road,” as part of the program. They visited St. Louis to learn about what St. Louis University and the University of Missouri–St. Louis offer.

“There are scholarships, and I learned about how colleges offer a lot of help along the way,” said Tine Capelle, who will be an 11th-grader at West High.

Upward Bound has a goal of expanding educational opportunities for disadvantaged communities and supports students in many ways. Other services include tutoring, student application assistance, scholarship support and ACT preparation.