Students from St. Mary's School holding reunion Saturday

WATERLOO — Former students of St. Mary’s School are coming together Saturday to celebrate friendships.

A reunion for the east-side school will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Electric Park Ballroom, 310 W. Conger St. Prior to the event, a 1 p.m. Mass is taking place at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 320 Mulberry St.

Maryann Noland, one of the organizers of the event, said anyone who attended St. Mary’s School or the church is invited. Reservations for their “old-school” sloppy joe lunch with chips and cake are closed but there will be a drink bar.

“Anyone can come in and wander around and see people,” Noland said. “This is an all-class reunion. … It will be fun.”

After the reunion, the group is invited to The Broken Record at 315 W. Fourth St., according to the reunion Facebook page.

Kelly Sullivan, a granddaughter and grandniece of the five Sullivan brothers, will speak. The brothers attended the church and school. Also speaking during a Mass will be four priests ordained at St. Mary’s. Noland said their appearance is “kind of a big deal.”

She noted that several hundred people are expected to attend.

“There will be music, reconnecting with old friends, stories about the neighborhood and stories about this and that,” she said. There will also be St. Mary’s memorabilia, including the gym’s old scoreboard, which will be lit up.

St. Mary’s, located at East Fourth and Parker streets, closed in the early 2000s after a consolidation of parishes in Waterloo and Evansdale into Queen of Peace. The city of Waterloo now owns the property after a private owner failed to pay taxes and the building fell into disrepair.

The church, school, and convent buildings have broken windows, overgrown weeds, and a collapsing ceiling. The parish rectory building was already demolished as part of flood control improvements along Virden Creek.

Although the deteriorated building sits in the back of former students and members’ minds, Noland said the reunion will be an uplifting celebration.

“We are not focusing on the building. We don’t know when it’s gonna be demolished, we don’t care when it will be demolished,” she said. “It doesn’t do any good to be bitter, mad and crabby. This is planned to be a celebration of all the friendships and relationships.”

She said future reunions will be forthcoming.