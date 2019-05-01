CEDAR FALLS — A free University of Northern Iowa shuttle is expected to continue operating next year on a more limited basis following student outcry over an administration proposal to eliminate funding.
President Mark Nook recommended to the Board of Regents on Wednesday that UNI continue using student fees to operate the Panther Shuttle transportation service between homecoming this fall and spring break next March. That matches a proposal approved last week by Northern Iowa Student Government.
"This is a great example showing how the administration listens to student voices," said Jacob Stites, NISG vice president.
Originally, UNI's student fees committee recommended eliminating funding for the weekday shuttle, which provides transportation to and from campus for students living in apartment complexes close to the university. The group also proposed eliminating the Weekend SafeRide bus, which operates Friday and Saturday evenings until late into the night. That funding was not restored in the proposal.
Full-time students pay a number of mandatory fees, totaling $1,273 -- an amount proposed to stay the same for next year. Among those are student services fees of $229.50 used for intercollegiate athletics and the shuttle/bus services.
"The student fees committee was forced to make some cuts due to lower enrollment we have here," said Stites, one of five students on the panel.
Last fall's enrollment of 11,212 was a drop of 695 students from a year earlier. Cassie Mathes, director of university relations, said "the anticipation is that we will see a decline" again next fall. Elimination of the shuttle and bus services was recommended by the committee on April 10 as a way to account for the lower expected revenues.
Stites said the decision of the committee, which also includes five UNI administrators or faculty members, caused some student government members to begin crafting a resolution calling for partial restoration of the funding. The resolution, approved April 24, sought a 4.5 percent cut in the athletics proposal to fund the more limited shuttle operation. That provides $90,000, down from about $200,000 this year.
"We knew that costs had to be cut somewhere," said Stites.
Other students on campus were also activated by the threat of transportation services being eliminated. Student government officials said the issue brought 15 to 20 people to their meeting who spoke out against the proposal. Students spearheaded by the UNI Socialists collected 476 signatures on petitions opposing elimination of the services, according to members of the group, which met with Nook Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Nook spoke to fees committee and student government members Tuesday about his recommendation to the board.
“The decline in enrollment has put pressure on budgets, and the (student fees) committee accepted the very difficult task of balancing the need to control the cost to students while providing the services students desire,” Nook said in a news release.
Recommendations on students fees and tuition, which he has also recommended for no increase, had their first reading before the board Wednesday. The second and final reading will be held in June.
Cade Olmstead, a member of the UNI Socialists, said the group is concerned with any decrease in the transportation services. He argued that the shuttle serves the "most vulnerable" students, whether that's those with physical disabilities or little extra money for transportation. Such students will need the shuttle throughout the school year.
"It's used by low-income students that can't afford cars," said Olmstead, including those who live off campus in housing that is cheaper than the dorms.
"We also have international students who can't obtain driver's licenses," said Carter Williams, another member of the group.
Nook requested that student government take the next academic year to study several aspects of the shuttle service.
"The Panther Shuttle has shown a marked drop in ridership in recent years, but there is also a significant group of students who still use the service, especially during winter months," he said in the news release. Nook recommended appointment of an NISG cabinet member to monitor shuttle operations as well as development of a committee to review the shuttle’s routes, ridership, schedule and needs of riders.
"It’s important we use the 2019-2020 academic year to both improve the shuttle so that it serves a larger portion of the student body and better understand the costs and benefits of the service that this student fee provides," he said.
Chad Schafer, NISG chief of staff, said along with the monitoring proposed by Nook, the group plans to explore partnerships to further restore shuttle service. Student government officials intend to contact the city, the College Hill business association and apartment complexes that are served by the shuttle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.